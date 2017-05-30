Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
JMC optimistic about full-screen OLED phone demand
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

JMC Electronics, an affiliate of Chang Wah Electromaterials (CWE) specializing in the manufacture of chip-on-film (COF) substrates, has expressed optimism about demand for smartphones featuring edge-to-edge OLED displays, as well as OLED TVs.

JMC has developed COF solutions based on semi-additive technology for high-end smartphones and wearable devices. The company has also been aggressively developing COF solutions based on subtractive technology for AMOLED TVs and other high-end TVs.

JMC reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 declined 32% on year to NT$304 million (US$10.1 million). The company swung to net losses of NT$25.44 million from profits of NT$31.87 million in the first quarter of 2016. EPS for first-quarter 2017 came to negative NT$0.26.

Market watchers expect JMC to see its monthly revenues pick up starting May. EPS for 2017 is forecast to reach NT$1.50.

LGIT, Stemco, Flexceed and Chipbond Technology are the main competitors of JMC in the COF substrate market.

Realtime news

  • TPVIA requests FTC to probe solar cell price reporting by PVinsights, EnergyTrend

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:48

  • Wistron invests in digital signage firm Videri

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:47

  • DRAM market to remain oligopoly over next 3 years, says Nanya president

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:45

  • PTI increases its stake in Tera Probe to nearly 60%

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:44

  • Qisda cooperates with iMedtac, Changhua Christian Hospital to set up smart hospital

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:42

  • Sharp, Google cooperate to develop LCD panels for use in VR devices, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:40

  • POS maker Flytech displaying new products at Computex 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • Japan becomes 2nd largest VR device market globally in 1Q17, says firm

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:39

  • General Interface Solution to issue 24-30 million new shares for floating GDR

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • AUO procure production equipment worth NT$2.251 billion

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:38

  • Asustek, HP and Lenovo develop mobile PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:36

  • Computex 2017: Mitac shows new servers with upcoming Intel processors

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:35

  • Jorjin releases smart glass

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:33

  • ARM rolls out new solutions to accelerate AI adoption

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

  • Qualcomm looks to double small cell chipset shipments in 2017

    Before Going to Press | May 31, 21:32

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link