JMC optimistic about full-screen OLED phone demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

JMC Electronics, an affiliate of Chang Wah Electromaterials (CWE) specializing in the manufacture of chip-on-film (COF) substrates, has expressed optimism about demand for smartphones featuring edge-to-edge OLED displays, as well as OLED TVs.

JMC has developed COF solutions based on semi-additive technology for high-end smartphones and wearable devices. The company has also been aggressively developing COF solutions based on subtractive technology for AMOLED TVs and other high-end TVs.

JMC reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 declined 32% on year to NT$304 million (US$10.1 million). The company swung to net losses of NT$25.44 million from profits of NT$31.87 million in the first quarter of 2016. EPS for first-quarter 2017 came to negative NT$0.26.

Market watchers expect JMC to see its monthly revenues pick up starting May. EPS for 2017 is forecast to reach NT$1.50.

LGIT, Stemco, Flexceed and Chipbond Technology are the main competitors of JMC in the COF substrate market.