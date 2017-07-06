Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Increasing output brings down AMOLED panel production cost
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

The production scale and shipments of AMOLED panels has increased significantly recently due to increasing adoption by smartphone vendors, narrowing down the production costs between AMOLED and TFT LCD smartphone panels, according to industry sources.

The production cost for a 5.5-inch HD AMOLED panel has drifted to US$12.10 recently compared to US$12.20 for a 5.5-inch HP LTPS LCD panel, according to IHS Markit.

Previously, production costs for AMOLED panels were much higher than those for LCD panels because of high depreciation rates for equipment and higher labor costs although the production structure of AMOLED panels is simpler as compared to that of LED parts.

However, the production of LCD screens still has advantages in the high-resolution segment, asserted the sources. It is estimated that the production cost for a 5.5-inch QHD LTPS LCD panels is still 30% cheaper than that for the same size of QHD AMOLED panels.

Overall, the penetration rate of AMOLED panels in the global smartphone space is likely to reach 50% in three years, the sources estimated.

In addition to the smartphone market, the TV sector is currently the second largest market for AMOLED panels, indicated the sources.

With LG Display's second AMOLED TV panel production line, the E4-2 fab, to enter volume production in the second half of 2017, shipments of AMOLED TV panels are expected to increase to 1.5 million units in 2017, up from 890,000 units shipped a year earlier, the sources estimated.

The global production value of AMOLED (smartphone and TV) panels is expected to surge 63% on year to US$25.2 billion in 2017 and further increase to over US$40 billion in 2021, IHS Markit said.

According to Digitimes Research's latest Special Report on AMOLED, seven China-based panel makers have been expanding existing or setting up new AMOLED production capacities, with the total annual capacity estimated to increase from 272,000 square meters in 2016 to 1.584 million square meters in 2018.

Realtime news

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    IT + CE | 2h 57min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    IT + CE | 3h 3min ago

  • New CHPT HQ set to open in 3Q19

    Bits + chips | 3h 6min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    IT + CE | 3h 15min ago

  • Novatek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • Yageo posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 3h 29min ago

  • Walsin, Chilisin June revenues rise

    Bits + chips | 3h 37min ago

  • Asustek upstream partners see weak notebook orders in first half

    IT + CE | 3h 40min ago

  • Baidu deploys Xilinx FPGAs in new public cloud acceleration services

    Bits + chips | 4h ago

  • HTC June revenues rise on brisk sales of U11 smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • MSI pushing into gaming monitor market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses seeing pull-in of orders from China smartphone sector

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Nine new 10.5/11G panel fabs set to be built

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • AUO revenues stay on growth track in June

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • HannStar 2Q17 revenues fall 25%

    Before Going to Press | 4h 19min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link