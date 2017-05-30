Welcome to Computex 2017: New friends, renewed rivalries

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

After several years where players in a post-mature PC industry have been more concerned about making sure they clear out inventory rather than consistently introducing new innovations to the market, Computex Taipei 2017 is gearing up to be a throwback show, where industry heavyweights go toe-to-toe with their latest technology offerings, much like they did in the old days. At the same time, new partnerships and new industries will gain more spotlight, as a reminder that things are much different now in the IT industry than they used to be.

Computex will be held between May 30 and June 3 and will feature a full slate of PC and IT offerings, including new CPU designs, updated GPU lineups and assorted gaming and virtual reality (VR) demonstrations. Moreover, in a tribute to the way the show has evolved, expected highlighted themes also include artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, IoT and startups. More than 1,600 companies from around the world will roll out their latest products and technologies at 5,010 booths where all aspects of the global high-tech ecosystem are showcased, TAITRA noted.

On the PC side, the big news this years has been the revival of AMD with the launch earlier this year of its Ryzen desktop CPUs, whose performance has been benchmarked to compare surprisingly well with the likes of Intel and this has perhaps placed a wake-up call to the chip giant when it comes to competition in the PC market.

According to a previous Digitimes report, demand for AMD's Ryzen 7- and Ryzen 5-series CPU products has continued rising. The company's revenues are expected to increase 17% this quarter and the chipmaker may be able to narrow its losses to below US$50 million in the quarter. AMD is also expected to launch its 16-core Ryzen processors, X399 chipsets and entry-level Ryzen 3 series processors in the third quarter in order to continue its momentum.

Motherboard makers, for their part, are enjoying the renaissance of the chipmaker, as it is always better to have more competition among its customers than less. The makers have noted that AMD's new AM4-based platform has strongly simulated consumer demand for AMD-based products.

However, we should note that the motherboard market has been shrinking for several years, so any excitement about new products need to be balanced with a measured conservative attitude that most motherboard makers have had in the market, meaning that visitors can expect motherboard players to take a wait and see attitude when it comes to AMD, or Intel for that matter.

In response to the renewed interest in AMD, Intel is expected to unveil its top-end desktop Basin Falls platform (x-series) consisting of Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors and X299 chipsets, targeting gaming, virtual reality (VR) and overclock markets, at Computex 2017 with the official releases at the end of June. Numerous media outlets have been touting Intel's planned launch as having the chip giant delivering the most powerful desktop solutions, with the most cores, on the market.

These Intel solutions won't be available for viewing until late in the afternoon on the first day of Computex, as the company has its planned keynote scheduled for 3:00pm on the first day of the show. After that visitors should visit the numerous Intel partners located around the show to view the company's demos.

On the mobile side, leading Taiwan notebook vendors Acer and Asustek have already revealed their hand before the show even started. Acer announced its new Nitro notebook line for casual gamers last week, with the vendor offering a variety of configurations.

Gamers can choose from configurations featuring up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics paired with 7th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors, or models with AMD Radeon RX550 graphics with 7th Generation AMD A-Series FX, A12 or A10 APUs. These models all feature Windows 10, and support up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz memory.

All models offer a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

Asustek is focusing on its high-end notebooks featuring Intel Core i7 mobile processors with its ZenBook and VivoBook series of notebooks. The day before Computex, the vendor held a press conference where it revealed a lineup of five notebooks, including solutions featuring a rotatable screen, one with an ultra-thin bezel and all with ultra-thin footprints.

On the graphics side, many are rooting for the rivalry between AMD and Nvidia to be renewed. AMD will be launching its Vega solution later this summer and visitors will be able to find out more when AMD hosts a press conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10am. Company CEO Lisa Su was recently quoted as saying that initial shipments of Vega will be frontier editions, which will begin shipping at the end of June and which will feature 16GB of memory. Products for the enthusiast market, machine learning market and the professional graphics platform will follow soon after that.

Nvidia, on the other hand, may or may not make an announcement at Computex about its graphics cards. The company noted at its most recent investor conference that demand remains healthy for its enthusiast class GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, introduced nearly a year ago. That product was complemented this past quarter with the GTX 1080 Ti, which runs 35% faster and was launched at the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The GTX 1080 Ti is designed to handle the demands of 4K gaming and high-end VR experiences.

Early in May, Nvidia did release its Nvidia Volta GPU architecture, which was created to drive next-generation artificial intelligence and high performance computing solutions. And there are now rumors that the graphics maker may announce a Volta-based GPU for enthusiast at Computex.

While players in the CPU and GPU markets are getting a chance to revisit former rivals at the show, other major market players are further developing their friendships.

For example, Qualcomm and Microsoft are reportedly looking to bring ARM notebooks back to the market. ARM recently revealed that a Snapdragon 835-based Windows 10 notebook will be launched in the market by the end of 2017 and some market watchers believe ARM and Microsoft's partnership is expected to focus on conquering the weakness in the software ecosystem and could bring pressure to Intel. The two companies have a co-hosted event planned for Computex, with the hopes that a major announcement is planned to move this market forward.

While the traditional PC is always for visitors to Computex, the show has attempted to spread its coverage in recent years to highlight emerging industries such as IoT.

Gartner forecasts that 8.4 billion IoT devices will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31% from 2016. Total spending on endpoints and services will reach US$2 trillion dollars in 2017. In view of these trends, Computex has joined hands with technology leaders like Asustek, Intel, Nvidia, SuperMicro and Tesla, a Computex first-timer, in the event's first press conference today to shed the first light on IoT, AI and other next-generation applications.

Computex will also feature four exhibition areas to highlight emerging industries. The first is SmarTEX, which will focus on five major IoT applications, future commerce and lifestyles.

As Asia Pacific is playing a bigger role in the IoT supply chain, the region is also a key player in areas from R&D, manufacturing, end products to user experience. SmarTEX, to be showcased at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, will display IoT applications in security surveillance, smart home & entertainment, smart wearables, IoV & automotive electronics, and smart tech solutions, as exhibitors from Taiwan and abroad join hands to give the world a glimpse of future commerce and lifestyles.

InnoVEX is a special exhibit for innovative startups featuring high-tech industry's next main drivers. The exhibit will focus on six themes - IoT, autopilot system, startup ecosystems, digital economy, AI and IT policies opening from May 30 to June 1 at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 3. A series of forums, competitions, presentations, business matching events and interaction activities will also be organized to help foreign startups find their feet in Taiwan and help Taiwan-based startups align with international trends.

iStyle for Apple MFi-certified products is another area of focus for Computex. With Taiwan being a key player in Apple's supply chain, the iStyle pavilion is set up at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 for display of Apple MFi-certified products. The pavilion received great feedback when it debuted in 2016 and will be expanded this year.

Gaming & VR is the last area of focus. Gaming is emerging as a leading application for post-PC software and hardware era. The Gaming & VR exhibit at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 will showcase gaming notebooks, gaming desktops, graphics cards, gaming peripherals and other advanced hi-performance gaming products.

Being the world's leading B2B trade show, Computex will also accommodate dozens of special exhibits such as systems & solutions, business solutions, embedded products, communications & networking, and more. Tesla will demonstrate its industry-leading technology on the 4th floor of Nangang Exhibition Center. In addition, Dell will return to the show after being absent for a decade. With its goal of building global technology ecosystems, Computex 2017 aims to achieve upgraded smart technologies and lead the world's ICT industry to an even bigger market.

