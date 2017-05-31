Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
Intel Computex message: One size doesn't fit all in today's IT industry
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

On the first day of Computex Taipei 2017, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group Gregory Bryant delivered the opening keynote for the chip giant at the Computex e21 Forum, touching on how data is transforming the world.

Data has always been everywhere but Moore's Law has allowed technology to slowly catch up, as highlighted by the various themes of Computex Taipei this year - themes including unpatrolled computing performance on the desktop to process data, increased development of artificial intelligence in the data center to organize, process and share data, and new developments in IoT to help collect and connect data.

And while Intel announced its highly anticipated launch of the new X-Series of desktop processors, the company also showed how new uses of data are fueling new levels of user demand in various industries.

On the PC side, Intel noted that innovation is coming from across the ecosystem, from stylishly designed always-connected 2 in 1s, to incredibly powerful high-end desktops, to solutions that focus on delivering virtual reality rather than processing data from the real world.

Intel's mantra that one size doesn't fit all and no one wants to settle seems fitting for Computex this year and the company touched on different areas where it addressing theme.

On the desktop side, there was the launch of its most powerful desktop processors ever, as well as the comment that its next generation processors (8th gen Coffee Lake processors) will boast an increase of performance of more than 30% and arrive by the holiday season at the end of the year.

On the mobile side, there is the always-connected PC that features LTE connectivity integrated into the PC. Intel has been working with Microsoft and there are now more than 30 solutions available, including portables from Acer, Huawei, Lenovo, MSI and Asus.

And it makes sense that Bryant also took time during his Keynote to talk about the Intel Compute Card, one of the smallest computing solutions in the market.

The Intel Compute Card offers the capabilities of a full computer but in the size of a credit card. According to Intel, the applications are endless - from smart screens, interactive appliances, smart factories and more. Bryant noted that the solution is a perfect complement to everything else Intel is doing to bring more compute power and connectivity into the home and beyond.

At CES earlier this year, Intel unveiled the Intel Compute Card, a modular platform developed to transform how devices compute and connect. Now at Computex 2017, Intel is showcasing a variety of solutions utilizing the Intel Compute Card that are currently being developed by a wide range of partners, spanning notebooks and tablets to digital signage and POS to AIOs and intelligent whiteboards.

The Intel Compute Card features an Intel SoC, memory, storage and wireless connectivity with flexible I/O options so hardware manufacturers can optimize for their particular solutions, from interactive refrigerators and smart kiosks to security cameras and IoT gateways. Device makers simply design a standard Intel Compute Card slot into their device and then utilize the best Intel Compute Card for their performance and price needs. This reduces the time and resources needed to design and validate the compute block and helps speed up innovation to bring the power of intelligence into an ever wider range of devices.

Partners who have products showing at Computex include Contec, ECS, Foxconn, LG Display, MoBits Electronics, NexDock, Sharp, Seneca, SMART Technologies, Suzhou Lehui Display and TabletKiosk. Other partners currently working on solutions include Dell, HP and Lenovo.

The Intel Compute Card is scheduled to begin shipping in August 2017. The product will initially be available in four SKUs, as outlined below.

Intel Compute Card fact sheet

Item

SKU 1

SKU 2

SKU 3

SKU 4

Processor

7th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro (i5-7Y57) processor

7th Gen Intel Core i3 (m3-7Y30) processor

Pentium N4200 processor

Celeron N3450 processor

Memory

4GB DDR3

4GB DDR3

4GB DDR3

4GB DDR3

Storage

128GB Intel SSD

128GB Intel SSD

64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC

Connectivity

Intel Wireless-AC 8265 (2x2 .11ac & Bluetooth 4.2)

Intel Wireless-AC 8265 (2x2 .11ac & Bluetooth 4.2)

Intel Wireless-AC 7265 (2x2 .11ac & Bluetooth 4.2)

Intel Wireless-AC 7265 (2x2 .11ac & Bluetooth 4.2)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

