Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

Nvidia and Intel are expected to unveil their latest plans on hardware platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) applications at Computex 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Intel's AI lineup covers from edge network to datacenter-related products, technologies, investments and solutions including Xeon and Xeon Phi processors, accelerators for optimizing workloads, FPGA and innovations acquired from Nervana.

Intel's Lake Crest chip, which is designed specifically for deep learning, is currently being tested and has been optimized to support neural network, while the Knights Crest chip is a solution that combines its Xeon processor with Nervana's technology.

At Computex, Intel is also expected to unveil more details on its development of 5G network and its partnership with Foxconn to promote pre-5G experiencing activities will also begin at the end of 2017.

Intel and Foxconn's partnerships also include development of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) solutions. Intel's latest development on Optane technology for memory is also expected to be explained.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is expected to provide keynotes talking about topics including deep learning, AI, VR, medical care and autonomous driving as Nvidia GPUs' strong processing ability is expected to become a driver for AI development.