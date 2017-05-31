Nvidia taps Taiwan server industry with HGX reference design for AI systems

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

On the first day of Computex Taipei 2017, Nvidia announced the launch of a partner program called the Nvidia HGX Partner Program with Taiwan's leading server makers, including Foxconn, Inventec, Quanta and Wistron, in a move targeting AI solutions for cloud computing.

Through the Nvidia HGX Partner Program, Nvidia is providing each ODM with early access to the Nvidia HGX reference architecture, Nvidia GPU computing technologies and design guidelines.

Using HGX as a starter "recipe," ODM partners can work with Nvidia to more quickly design and bring to market a wide range of qualified GPU-accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers. Through the program, Nvidia engineers will work closely with ODMs to help minimize the amount of time from design win to production deployments.

The design is targeted to meet exploding demand for AI computing in the cloud, in fields such as autonomous driving, personalized healthcare, superhuman voice recognition, data and video analytics, and molecular simulations.

HGX is the same data center design used in Microsoft's Project Olympus initiative, Facebook's Big Basin systems and Nvidia DGX-1 AI supercomputers. While no price has been listed for the HGX, a price of US$129,000 was bandied about for the Nvidia DGX-1 when it was launched in 2016.

Early in May, Nvidia and Microsoft announced the new HGX-1 hyperscale GPU accelerator, which is an open-source design released in conjunction with Microsoft's Project Olympus. According to the two companies, HGX-1 will do for cloud-based AI workloads what ATX (Advanced Technology eXtended) did for PC motherboards. ATX established an industry standard that can be rapidly and efficiently embraced to help meet market demand.

The HGX-1 enclosure architecture is built around eight Nvidia Tesla GPUs interconnected with the NVLink hybrid cube that was introduced with the Nvidia DGX-1. The PCIe switching architecture enables a CPU to be dynamically connected to any number of GPUs. This allows cloud service providers that standardize with a single HGX-1 infrastructure to offer customers a range of CPU and GPU machine instances, while a standard NVLink fabric architecture allows the GPU software ecosystem to accelerate AI workloads. According to Nvidia, the solution provides up to 100X faster performance when compared with legacy CPU-based servers when it comes to deep learning and is estimated to be one-fifth the cost for AI training and one-tenth the cost for AI inferencing.

AI has been a booming business for cloud server providers and Nvidia has become a market leader in the area with its GPU solutions. At its most recent investor conference, Nvidia announced that its data center revenues totaled US$409 million, nearly triple the total achieved one year earlier. It also represented an increase of 38% from the previous quarter and marked the seventh consecutive quarter of sequential improvement for the company. Driving the growth was demand from cloud service providers and enterprises building training clusters for web services, as well as strong gains in high-performance computing, GRID graphics virtualization, and the company's DGX-1 AI super-computer.

However, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang noted at the conference that it was AI that has quickly emerged as the single most powerful force in technology. All of the major Internet and cloud service providers use Nvidia Tesla-based GPU accelerators, he noted, while listing AWS, Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent as customers. Huang added that Microsoft is also bringing Nvidia Tesla P100 and P40 GPUs to its Azure cloud.

Organizations are increasingly building out AI-enabled applications using training clusters, evident in part by growing demand for the DGX-1, according to Nvidia. Huang pointed out that Fujitsu had an installment of 24 systems integrated into an AI supercomputer for RIKEN, Japan's largest research center, and there were also new supercomputers at Oxford University, GE, and Audi. Nvidia also announced the launch of the Caffe2 deep learning framework with Facebook, as well as Big Basin servers with Tesla P100 GPUs.

As overall demand for AI computing resources has risen sharply over the past year, so has the market adoption and performance of Nvidia's GPU computing platform. Today, 10 of the world's top 10 hyperscale businesses are using Nvidia GPU accelerators in their data centers.

This year, Nvidia has also launched its new Volta architecture for its Tesla GPUs. Volta-based GPUs offer three times the performance of the predecessor. According to Ian Buck, general manager of Accelerated Computing at Nvidia, the technology is evolving rapidly and he noted that the tripling in deep learning performance in the Tesla GPUs is having a significant impact on the way systems are designed and offering new opportunities for ODMs. "

Flexible, upgradable design

The standard HGX design architecture includes eight Nvidia Tesla GPU accelerators in the SXM2 form factor and connected in a cube mesh using Nvidia NVLink high-speed interconnects and optimized PCIe topologies. With a modular design, HGX enclosures are suited for deployment in existing data center racks across the globe, using hyperscale CPU nodes as needed.

Both Nvidia Tesla P100 and V100 GPU accelerators are compatible with HGX. This allows for immediate upgrades of all HGX-based products once V100 GPUs become available later this year.

Nvidia stated that it believes HGX to be an ideal reference architecture for cloud providers seeking to host the new Nvidia GPU Cloud platform. The Nvidia GPU Cloud platform manages a catalog of fully integrated and optimized deep learning framework containers, including Caffe2, Cognitive Toolkit, MXNet and TensorFlow.

As for Taiwan players, they expect AI to benefit the PC hardware supply chain. Commenting on AI applications, Inventec president Huang Kuo-chun recently noted that servers are only seeing flat shipment performance at the best in the traditional enterprise application market, but in the datacenter market, they are enjoying high shipment growth. Intel, AMD and Nvidia have all invested aggressively in related product lines, showing the potential of the AI market, Huang pointed out.

Although Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft all have different operating directions, their combined overall revenue performances will not too vary all that much. Huang is more interested in the development of the automotive market, where autonomous driving is the hot topic at the moment. But Huang noted that the market's development is not only about the establishment of private cloud platforms, but also investments in public cloud systems covering smart road and smart streetlight management.

Compal is a latecomer of the server industry, but has been eagerly looking to participate in AI development especially smart voice assistance.

Compal president Ray Chen is optimistic about smart voice devices' potential. He noted that such a device is an extension of AI technology and the way the device works also fits the trend of smart home development.

Compal reportedly has landed smart voice assistance products from Microsoft and Chen believes a major trend for the device's development is to feature integrated display and camera.

Amazon recently launched its new Echo Show with integrated touchscreen display. In addition to Microsoft and Amazon, Apple also is looking to develop smart voice assistance products with Apple cooperating with Inventec using Siri as the foundation, while Microsoft's device will use Cortana. However, Inventec and Compal both declined to comment on their orders or clients.

Taiwan server industry

The server industry has been one of the few industries that has remained strong for Taiwan ODMs in recent years and increased opportunities in the AI field will help Taiwan makers.

Taiwan's server revenues increased 4.8% on year in 2016, reaching NT$555.8 billion because of increased server demand worldwide, while some vendors such as Quanta saw increased orders for cabinet/rack servers. However, the on-year growth was much weaker than that seen in the previous three years.

Revenues are generated from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems, switches and related network system equipment. So while Wistron will be the top server motherboard maker in 2017, the maker will be ranked fourth in terms of overall server-related revenues for the year.

In 2017, Taiwan-based vendors' server related revenues are expected to enjoy a 5.9% on-year increase to total NT$588.6 billion. Demand from datacenter clients including Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft, is expected to rise further in 2017.

Inventec's revenues from server-related products exceeded those of Foxconn in 2016, helping Inventec become the largest server player in terms of revenues in Taiwan. However, Inventec only led by a small NT$1.7 billion margin.

Inventec's stable orders from Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell and clients from the datacenter industry were the player's biggest advantage in surpassing Foxconn.

Quanta Computer and Inventec both achieved nearly 15% on-year growth in their 2016 revenues, increases that were higher than those from the rest of their competitors. Both Quanta and Inventec had orders from first-tier datacenter players and had a major portion of their shipments being cabinet/rack server products, which contribute higher revenues than standard server motherboards.

Inventec will remain the largest players in 2017, while Quanta will be ranked third, but Quanta will narrow its gap with the second-largest player Foxconn.

Nvidia HGX reference design

Photo: Company