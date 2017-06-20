Eyeing more profitable sectors: Q&A with Wally Liaw, Supermicro VP of international sales

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Supermicro, originally a maker of server motherboards, has been gradually evolved into an own-brand server product provider. The server market promises significant growth, thanks to increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Intel's release of its next-generation Purley platform and AMD's upcoming new platform. But competition is also expected to heat up.

To understand Supermicro's business strategy for the market and its latest product lineup, Digitimes recently had a chat with Wally Liaw, Supermicro's vice president of international sales.

Q: What is your view of the server market in 2017?

A: Thanks to many new platforms and trends, we are optimistic about the server market in 2017. AMD is expected to announce its new server platform on June 20 and Intel will also announce its platform on July 11. The two platforms are the largest growth drivers of the server market and with new products, business opportunities will start showing up.

At the same time, Nvidia's aggressive investments in AI and deep learning applications, worldwide demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city solutions as well as Taiwan's Asia Silicon Valley project, are all expected to stimulate growth for the server market.

Q: Will DRAM shortages have any negative impact on the server industry's development?

A: DRAM will not be in shortages forever. Circulation is normal for the IT industry. Currently, there is strong demand for smartphone-use products, but after demand starts cooling down, there will be a demand shift back to server products. The shortages will not last forever.

I have been in the PC and server industries for many years and this kind of shortages always come and go. I expect the supply and demand to reach a balance by the end of 2017 and the problem will be resolved by then.

Q: Supermicro has seen 30% on-year revenue growth in the past couple of years. Do you expect to see the same growth for 2017?

A: Yes, but it will still depend on how fast the DRAM supply will stabilize. The faster the shortages get resolved, the faster the growth will appear. In 2016, DRAM prices doubled from a year ago and prices so far have already increased by 30% from early 2017.

Basically, the 30% revenue growth will happen since new products have all already been prepared. The company's revenues will only grow higher after the new products start shipping.

Q: The server competition is expected to grow fiercer. Will Supermicro still see growth in the future?

A: Different server players have different business focuses. Unlike our competitors who focus mainly on landing orders in big volumes from first-tier players, Supermicro is mainly eying orders for customized products from the mid-range to high-end market segments and cooperating with the clients over related R&D. Our business model is not just about doing OEM orders. For any of Intel's special specifications such as RSD, NVMe and Storage, we have designed specific product lines to fulfill demand.

Supermicro also has tight partnerships with players such as Nvidia and AMD. Whenever Nvidia releases a new GPU, Supermicro will release a corresponding platform for our clients. At Nvidia's recent GPU technology conference, Supermicro has announced its new 1U/4GPU and 4U/8GPU SuperServer products, all adopting Nvidia's Tesla P100 GPU to satisfy demand for deep learning and VR applications.

Another advantage that Supermicro has in the competition is that the company is also a maker of components including chassis and power supply. Our competitors usually just assemble components from suppliers to make servers and when their products have issues, they see difficulties locating the problems. However, Supermicro's components including the motherboard, chassis and power supply, are mostly made in house. It means the products are more efficient and easier for the company to locate the problems when they occur.

Q: What business is the main sales driver for Supermicro?

A: Supermicro is seeing quicker growth in the enterprise private cloud business. For Supermicro, private cloud system orders are more stable and need Supermicro's customization capabilities and technologies, unlike large public cloud system providers that already have technologies, so their upstream suppliers only need to provide hardware and thus competitions for related orders have always been fierce and orders also fluctuate a lot.

Supermicro also handles orders from the public cloud system providers, but mostly for high-end and low-volume products, orders that other suppliers are usually not interested.

Currently, targeting markets with high profitability has already become the main business direction for Supermicro.

Q: What companies are Supermicro's competitors in the market?

A: Our major competitor is HP Enterprise (HPE). After acquiring EMC, Dell has already transformed into a software-integrated solution provider and is not actually competing directly with Supermicro.

HPE has already been in the market for a long time and many firms have already struck up partnerships with HPE. To persuade these firms to turn to work with Supermicro is our key mission and we have been making great efforts to do so.

