Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

BenQ has prepared new and improved solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), big data and cloud computing applications and will showcase them at Computex 2017 beginning on May 30.

BenQ will showcase its smart retailing solution for restaurants that is able to take orders from customers, deliver their orders and analyze customers' habits. The company will also demonstrate its robot arm solutions to promote Industry 4.0 concept. For the medical care industry, BenQ's MiBot is a transporting robot that is able to ease the shortage on manpower.

The company also has developed a smart car system to monitor and manage car fleets and via cloud computing connection, the system is capable of preventing drivers from working under fatigue.