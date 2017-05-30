The enterprise platform revolution of 2017: An opportunity for Taiwan vendors to take the lead

Contributed by Nebojsa Novakovic [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

With all the overcooked buzz about mobility, IoT and other consumer-oriented market speak, it is easy to forget the less sexy, but far more profitable and strategically important enterprise computing segment. After all, all that data on your phone or tablet does comes from, or through, some kind of server in the end.

This is my 33rd year in the high-end computing field - and it marks over 33 years from the first general-purpose CPUs such as the Motorola 68010 and Intel 80286 that embraced the concepts of Virtual Memory and Virtual Machines, areas that have made the existence of modern commercial datacenters possible. Over that period, I have watched countless platforms at both processor and board/system level come and go - some brand new, others offering repeated iterations of quite similar stuff due to a lack of competition, at least this past decade.

I observed Taiwan vendors, big and small alike, attempt to gain their own foothold in the server brand business, sometimes with revolutionary platforms - anyone remember Acer's 64-bit MIPS systems running Windows NT in 1992, or Tatung SPARC workstations even before that- It didn't go that well after all, and - despite providing almost half of world's server and workstation platform hardware today, Taiwan industry still only scrapes a bit of this immense treasure pot by providing unenviable-margin OEM board and system solutions for someone else's CPUs and/or GPUs (yes the latter are increasingly common even in mainstream servers). The relative snail's pace of server platform refresh didn't help gain recurring revenues either.

Once-in-a-generation opportunity

Well, after those 33-odd years, this is the first time that, in a single year, almost all high end CPU platforms present in the enterprise space are launching brand new platforms on both the CPU and board infrastructure level - a landmark event never seen before.

Within the space of roughly three quarters (2Q17-4Q17) this year, you'll see nearly a dozen new distinctive entries, all needing brand new board and system-level designs. The big one, Intel, has the Socket 2066 and, more importantly, big Socket 3647 that at least the next three generations of its Xeon platform will use, starting with "Purley" Skylake-SP. The sheer physical size of this socket - designed to accommodate extra-large CPU chip dies PLUS future stuff like HMC/HBM memory and FPGA on an optional MCM substrate, coupled with three-quarters more pins for 50% more memory channels and extra power&ground lines providing for 200W++ TDP allowances - require radical improvements in board quality and performance, even borrowing tricks from today's top overclocker gaming boards to feed the need, quite literally.

Then we come to AMD: Jerry "Colonel" Sander's baby is back in action after a decade of absence from the enterprise CPU arena. Besides the Ryzen AM4 socket, the real money maker here for the company is support for the new "Naples" platform and its derivative uber-desktop variants with an even more humongous Socket 4094. Made to beat the above Intel offering in the sheer size and pin count, this thing allows for up to 4-die CPU MCM and 8 memory channels outside, again with even more power and ground lines to feed all this ?V meaning even more complex (and more chargeable) board & system designs.

How about IBM and its OpenPOWER alliance- Well - aside from China having received that very, very affordable POWER8/9 etc. licence over two years ago, there wasn't much opportunity for it in the region - until last year, when the IBM-Nvidia partnership created the first shared memory POWER8+Pascal solutions. This year, we have the brand new POWER9+Volta combination in an all new format, which will power two of USA most powerful upcoming supercomputers as well, trying to finally take back the Top1 position from China.

At the board level, you could now have, say, two POWER9 chips plus 4 or even 8 Volta GPUs in MXM, all on a common NUMA NVlink interconnect matrix in one memory space. We're talking up to US$100,000 single board modular solutions there, and the board component alone would be worth several thousand. And that doesn't touch on the truly advanced cooling and power delivery. No more air flow stuff there - you'll have to liquid cool everything, even including the power supplies!

And while we're mentioning Nvidia Volta, it will have a number of card formats for the vendors to implement their single and multi-GPU solutions. MXM is my favorite, although standard (short and long) PCIe formats will maintain their presence. NVlink can enable a vendor to design an easy dual-GPU card as well at the pro level - this board opportunity will repeat on the AMD Vega platform too, due to both sharing similar integrated GPU&HBM design approaches.

This means justification for the board and the rest of the system hardware. And for those Taiwan vendors willing to invest in creating best-of-breed components, it means attracting both higher prices and higher actual margins, after a long lull of just skimping by.

And, it's not restricted just to the old CPU/GPU vendor club. Remember, among other ARM vendors, this is the year Qualcomm rolls out its server CPU offerings. Some of them may even come from their China server design JV in Guizhou, out of all places. Talking about that...

The China factor

The last - but not least - couple of new major platform opportunities come from right across the narrow Strait. Until recently, Mainland China hasn't had much of own great system or board-level design experience to talk about, at least for publicly available products. Taiwan does have major board production, and in some cases design, bases in China, but the real opportunities for what could be done on board-level partnerships (on both sides of the strait) are huge.

That has of course changed, with vendors such as Lenovo and Inspur having very good board-level server and workstation designs for their brands these days, and more of the Taiwan design experience staying in China.

However, China has had a huge advantage over Taiwan in this area. It has control over (nearly) whole technology stack. For all its production value and contribution to the market, Taiwan has no control over the CPU and GPU chips that go inside all those shiny boards it makes, and both the real profit and technology grip are in those chips. While Taiwan has for decades had the resources, funds and semiconductor production base to be able to compete at top-end CPUs if it wanted, the will to do so has withered with the sunset of companies such as VIA, Tseng Labs and such.

China, on the other hand, took the bold step - and more than a few costly errors along the way - and developed sufficient high-end CPU and platform capabilities and technology control, to match and actually overtake the US in some areas, like World Top1 supercomputer on TOP500 list for over a year has been ShenWei-based TaihuLight in Wuxi.

The strategy was: control over the instruction set, CPU architecture, implementation and manufacturing (despite the initial fab process disadvantages). That was followed by control over the firmware, OS, compilers, software tools and such. Of course, board level designs were at start spartan, just designed to be good enough to run. You did not see the special 'bells & whistles' at those initial launches that you might see at Taiwan vendor board launches.

But, the overall result was full control over both technical (including performance and security from attacks) and financial benefits from the platform.

All this is said to understand the platform opportunity for Taiwan vendors starting this fall: the two key high-end China CPU platforms, Shenwei (greatly inspired by Alpha) and Phytium (world's fastest ARM), will enter limited pilot commercial markets for their top-end CPUs: the 260-core Shenwei SW26010, and the 256-core Phytium FT-2000 ARM processor. I have watched over the evolution of both of these processor families intimately over the years, and if I was a US CPU vendor, would not discount them anymore. After all, both of these will likely have full Exascale systems deployed in 2020, a full two years ahead of currently planned US and Japan systems of this kind.

These processors have unique features like 8-channel or even 16-channel memory systems, comparatively low power for the multi-teraflop performance they provide, and provide a great opportunity to further enhance performance by new, improved, ultra high boards to hold them, whether in solo systems or big datacenter setups.

This is where the Taiwan industry can excel, as these CPUs from their brethren across the water need the ecosystem that Taiwan vendors know well how to develop for the others, after all. There's money on the table, coupled with a huge international incremental market.

The way forward

This Computex, you will see most of the brand new platforms described here - whether in the open or behind the curtain. For the buyer, this year's unprecedented enterprise CPU platform launch fireworks will mean a massively increased choice pool for their next server or workstation or even uber-VR content box.

And for our Taiwan board & system component vendor friends- Well, let's not miss this once-in-a-generation opportunity to grab a pole position in the ecosystem build up for all these new platforms, and combine the best of technologies to show the design superiority and, yes, make more money out of this tough business. Makes sense?

A selection of most relevant new socket formats arriving in 2017 Company Socket name Target market segment Intel Socket 2066 W/S and entry level server Intel Socket 3647 mid and high-end server AMD Socket AM4 W/S and high end desktop AMD Socket 4094 mid and high-end server IBM POWER9 mid and high-end server Nvidia Volta MXM GPGPU w/s & server Shenwei SW3 260++ core China HPC Phytium FT-2000 256-core ARM

