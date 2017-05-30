IoV market holds strong potential for Taiwan-based makers

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

While smart cars, connected cars or autonomous cars have been in frequent and diverse discussions across the IT industry, it has been the automobile industry that has been focused on the related development of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fusion of sensors and Big Data analysis technologies that are needed to make autonomous cars a reality.

Telematics, connected cars, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), smart cars and autonomous driving have successively marked the evolution of automotive technology since 1995. The development of automotive technology has progressed from feature-driven in the past to data-driven at present and will further progress toward AI (artificial intelligence)-driven in the future.

The decade 2011-2020 is the period for booming development of data-driven automotive technology, with ADAS and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) being two key technologies. US- and Europe-based enterprises, including IC designers and Internet service providers, have mostly dominated the global ADAS market, while IoV has begun to come into large-scale deployment, with increasing adoption of 4G- and GPS-based telematics boxes (TBox) for mainstream car models.

The European Union has decided to require that all new car models be equipped with automatic emergency call systems (eCall) beginning in 2018, while the China government demands that all types of new energy cars, including electric vehicles, be equipped with TBox. This signals the forthcoming wide application of automotive information and communication technology (ICT). In particular, TBox can provide functions of automatic emergency calls, in-car video/audio entertainment services and other value-added services.

Major automobile makers around the world have begun the integration of different technologies, with 70% of the IoV platforms providing navigation, in-car entertainment, driving safety and insurance services. The large potential growth in demand for IoV services has attracted technological platforms and providers of various digital services and has led to quick progress in technological developments and continued changes in business models. Many large automobile makers have obtained innovative technologies through large investment and mergers, while many start-up businesses have cut brilliant figures by virtue of their innovations.

IoV technology will cause large changes in the automobile industry in terms of business models, ecosystem, market condition, marketing and distribution. Upon commercial use of 5G mobile communication networks evolving from 4G technology, communications among data about vehicles, roads, pedestrians and traffic infrastructure will be much faster and thereby driving safety, traffic regulation and efficiency in using roads can be significantly improved to upgrade driving experience.

Taiwan-based makers eyeing fast growing China car market

The China government, in order to reduce air pollution and oil consumption, will bring into effect a new energy car policy in 2018 that every automobile maker in China should hike the proportion of their output for new energy cars to at least 12%. There were 28 million cars sold in the China market in 2016, the globally largest car market for eight consecutive years since 2009. However, electric vehicles take up less than 2% of all cars in the China market at present. Based on US- and Europe-based vendors' plans to develop new models of electric vehicles in China during 2018-2020, development of electric vehicles is definitely a global tendency and the China market for new energy cars will become a stepping stone for automobile makers to compete in the global market.

Development of new energy cars - simply or generally called smart cars - is closely related to industries of energy, machinery as well as ICT. In terms of energy alone, new energy cars are defined as vehicles powered by either purely by electricity or by a combination of electricity and oil, and there has been a breakthrough in development of electric vehicles due to the development of lithium ion batteries. In addition to differences in use of energy, new energy cars are distinguished from conventional ones by smart driving safety systems by which sensors are used to monitor driving and surrounding road conditions, and microcontroller units and image processors are connected with the car's internal control systems to increase driving safety.

As leading IC design houses have focused technological innovation on developing ICs used in driving safety through the cooperation with automobile makers, TBox solutions have been increasingly adopted. In addition, mobile telecom carriers have promoted car connectivity via a car-use chip SIM, an alternative to car connectivity via smartphones.

Taiwan-based high-tech players have played active roles in development of sensors and sub-systems such as image sensors, ultrasonic sensors, millimeter radar as well as automotive electronics. For example, some Taiwan-based LED automotive lighting makers have become suppliers for leading automobile makers or first-tier suppliers for other car makers.

In the China market, automobile supply chains are developing quickly along with heating-up competition and consequently, low-cost solutions based on key technologies have been increasingly available. For example, future 5G technologies can enable quick communications among cars through instant integration of data collected via monitoring and detection. In addition, China-based makers have developed ADAS using AI technology driven by 5G-based powerful computing capability and applied sensor fusion technology to the detection of tires, automatic inspection and maintenance of engine systems as well as integration with smartphones.

As automotive electronic controller units, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and ADAS and other electronic devices are driven by software and rely on software for correcting errors, this has brought business opportunities for Taiwan-based PaaS (platform as a service) software providers to offer cloud computing-based OTA (over the air) update services for software and firmware used in TBox-equipped cars in the China market. The software services of these Taiwan-based providers are used in car movement recorders on an OEM basis and product lifecycle management solutions based on OTA and virtualization technology for automotive parts and accessories.

Viewing that more than 500 new car models are unveiled in the China market each year, Taiwan-based suppliers have begun to offer 9-inch automotive image display systems equipped with as many as eight lenses and, based on development of ADAS and IoV, offered solutions through integrating cloud computing services with software to create brand reputation and set up close partnership with users.

Taiwan-based mobile telecom carriers, in view of after-market business potential with 6-7 million existing cars, have capitalized on an alliance with international mobile telecom carriers to allow connectivity for imported cars and have provided connected car services using e-SIM technology. In addition, they have provided economical solutions to meet enterprises' demand for vehicular fleet management.

Taiwan-based makers have long been engaged in development and production of electronics and are enthusiastic about IoV. However, in the long-term after-sale services needed for cars require a relative long period time taken in testing and certifying automotive electronic components and accessories. Therefore, it takes time for Taiwan-based makers to adjust their concept of product design to comply with standards required for quality and safety of cars. Nonetheless, IoV is relatively easy for Taiwan-based makers to enter.

As IoV is likely to be applied to shared rides (car pools) between downtown and suburban areas or autonomous taxi cabs or buses or even intercity autonomous trucks, such new applications will change usage and business operating models of automobiles and thereby intensify competition among automobile makers. The development of autonomous cars heralds the approach of large changes and, to cope with the changes, conventional manufacturing supply chains and ecosystems will actively seek technological innovations as well as change enterprises' culture and visions, operational management and structure of manpower. As a result, barriers for entering the supply chains and ecosystems will become increasingly larger, posing challenges to pioneers in innovation.