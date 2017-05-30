Taiwan players expect AI to benefit PC hardware supply chain

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robots are both hot topics for Computex 2017 and will become focuses for the IT industry for the next several years. Taiwan's PC and server supply chains are expected to greatly benefit from the business opportunity because of the technology's heavy reliance on PC calculation.

Quanta Computer chairman Barry Lam recently pointed out that AI is a new milestone for technology development. For devices such as smartphones and smart TVs, what the IT industry did was made them smarter, but AI is different. The technology can learn, correct its mistakes and choose a better solution for problems and in the next several years, it will create many applications and commercial values for the market.

Lam said that AI can be applied onto many different kinds of applications including medical care, autonomous driving, automation and smart city management. Currently, players such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook are all aggressively investing resources on related development. Consumers will be able to use their AI services with cheap prices and these AI and big data's analysis will help society to advance and create business opportunities for industries.

Quanta and Nvidia are also forming partnerships to develop AI super computers because of GPU's calculation performance. Technologies such as face recognition, autonomous driving and robots can all be supported by GPU compute.

Lam expects the notebook industry to continue suffering from decline in 2017, but cloud computing applications will continue to enjoy growth and the trend will also be the same for Quanta's related businesses. For storage, the product line has been growing rapidly and many consumers just store their data in their cloud computing system, but usually don't discard them. This is becoming the sources for big data analysis as related storage volumes continue expanding.

With the cloud economy growing, demand for cloud computing's hardware has also been picking up and boosting Quanta's revenues from the segment. As for end devices, smartphones are currently the largest in terms of volumes, followed by notebooks. Wearable devices are still not yet mature. However, cloud computing's profits are still generated mainly by services.

In addition to server-related hardware, Quanta's R&D labs also had an independent business unit handling medical electronics development and its focus is to integrate AI systems into its existing medical electronics platform and push the platform into Taiwan's hospitals and clinics. Quanta is also optimistic about autonomous driving applications and has already prepared to develop cloud hardware for the application.

Autonomous driving is still in the phase of development and many IT players such as Google and Baidu as well as car vendors such as Tesla, Volvo and Benz have been pushing in-house systems. However, to let systems identify each country's different driving status, rules and habits will become a major issue waiting to be resolved.

Lam noted that the 5G network is necessary for autonomous driving because the network has a higher frequency, which will allows quicker responses. The ability to do calculation at base stations and autonomous driving vehicle's cloud computing system are both development focuses for Quanta currently.

Sensor systems for end products are also a development direction that Quanta is currently expanding into, said Quanta vice chairman CC Leung. Another expansion of AI is robots, Leung noted that industrial robotic arms are the main product line for Quanta's robot business. In the past, robotic arms were only able to do simple moves, but now they are capable of doing more precise works thanks to improved camera technology.

Quanta's affiliate Quanta Storage is currently developing collaborative robots and is gradually adopting them into its production lines in 2017. As for companion-type robots, Quanta currently has no plan to enter into the related industry.

Lam doubts that companion-type robots will see strong demand in the next 10 years, but AI is expected to replace many current solutions in the next 20 years, as AI development continues to advance. By 2050, 45% of the human workload will be taken over by AI and humans will have more free time.

Commenting on AI applications, Inventec president Huang Kuo-chun noted that servers are only seeing flat shipment performance at the best in the traditional enterprise application market, but in the datacenter market, they are enjoying high shipment growth. Intel, AMD and Nvidia have all invested aggressively in related product lines, showing the potential of the AI market, Huang pointed out.

Although Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft all have different operating directions, their revenue performances will not too much of a difference. The most important thing is that which company will be able to dominate the autonomous driving market, said Huang adding that the market's development is not only about the establishment of private cloud platform, but also investments in public cloud systems covering smart road and smart streetlight management.

As for server industry's upcoming development, Intel's release of the Purley platform in the second half of the year will be a key indicator, while AMD also launched its new server processors. Both are expected to simulate demand for server products.

Compal is a latecomer of the server industry, but has been eagerly looking to participate in AI development especially smart voice assistance.

Compal president Ray Chen is optimistic about smart voice devices' potential. He noted that such a device is an extension of AI technology and the way the device works also fits the trend of smart home development.

Compal reportedly has landed smart voice assistance products from Microsoft and Chen believes a major trend for the device's development is to feature integrated display and camera.

Amazon recently launched its new Echo Show with integrated touchscreen display. In addition to Microsoft and Amazon, Apple also is looking to develop smart voice assistance products with Apple cooperating with Inventec using Siri as the foundation, while Microsoft's device will use Cortana. However, Inventec and Compal both declined to comment on their orders or clients.

Taiwan-based Mitac International also entered into the development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for several industries such as automotive, smart city and personal cloud computing. Currently, Mitac's automotive IoT device has already been adopted by Japan-based Subaru in its new cars.