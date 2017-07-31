Supermicro to expand Technology Park plan in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Having completed phase-one construction for its Asia Pacific Technology Park in Taoyuan, Taiwan, US-based Supermicro is now planning for a phase-two construction project, which is expected to create 3,000 jobs locally.

Supermicro invested NT$10 billion (US$338 million) to establish its Asia Pacific Science and Technology Park. In addition to system assembly lines, Supermicro's key component affiliates including chassis and cooling module developer Ablecom and power supply maker Computware Technology also have production plants and R&D teams in the park.

Supermicro also recently announced its new X11 server and motherboard and chassis solutions optimized for Intel's Purley processors. The company is looking to provide more flexible and highly customizable systems to satisfy its clients' demand via its Server Building Block Solutions.