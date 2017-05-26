Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Computex 2017: ITRI develops smart pesticide detector featuring micro optical inspection
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 May 2017]

ITRI has unveiled a handheld pesticide residue detector with which the users can immediately learn the level of pesticide residues in their food.

Chun-Hsun Chu, general director of ITRI’s Smart Microsystems Technology Center, remarked that the portable agricultural pesticide detector employs patented micro pesticide detection technology for food analysis. Researchers applied optical detection methods common in biomedical research for use in food detection, thereby revealing the unique wavelength absorption pattern of chemical products, which is tantamount to an identity card.

The device features Bluetooth and a wireless charger, which help the user determine in a matter of seconds whether the amount of pesticides is within a safe range, with the lights on the wireless charger indicating the results. A red light signifies pesticide levels have seriously exceeded standards and a yellow light represents an excess amount of pesticides. A green light indicates either little or no pesticide residues and that the item is safe to consume.

ITRI's handheld pesticide detector already addresses eight of the 10 most widely used water-soluble pesticides in Taiwan. If used in tandem with specialized fruit and vegetable cleansers, the detector can also be used to detect fat-soluble pesticides up to 0.5ppm detection limit and indicates when cleansing is complete.

This device has been awarded the Computex 2017 Best Choice Award and will be on display at the tradeshow.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link