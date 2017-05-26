Computex 2017: ITRI develops smart pesticide detector featuring micro optical inspection

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 May 2017]

ITRI has unveiled a handheld pesticide residue detector with which the users can immediately learn the level of pesticide residues in their food.

Chun-Hsun Chu, general director of ITRI’s Smart Microsystems Technology Center, remarked that the portable agricultural pesticide detector employs patented micro pesticide detection technology for food analysis. Researchers applied optical detection methods common in biomedical research for use in food detection, thereby revealing the unique wavelength absorption pattern of chemical products, which is tantamount to an identity card.

The device features Bluetooth and a wireless charger, which help the user determine in a matter of seconds whether the amount of pesticides is within a safe range, with the lights on the wireless charger indicating the results. A red light signifies pesticide levels have seriously exceeded standards and a yellow light represents an excess amount of pesticides. A green light indicates either little or no pesticide residues and that the item is safe to consume.

ITRI's handheld pesticide detector already addresses eight of the 10 most widely used water-soluble pesticides in Taiwan. If used in tandem with specialized fruit and vegetable cleansers, the detector can also be used to detect fat-soluble pesticides up to 0.5ppm detection limit and indicates when cleansing is complete.

This device has been awarded the Computex 2017 Best Choice Award and will be on display at the tradeshow.