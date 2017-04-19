Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:32 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
HTC to promote Vive bundled with Nvidia, MSI products in the US
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

HTC plans to team up with Nvidia, CyberPower PC and Micro-Star International (MSI) to promote its HTC Vive VR devices in the US market, according to the company.

HTC will offer the Vive in three packages, bundled with high-performance desktops from CyberPower PC, gaming notebooks from MSI, or graphics cards from Nvidia at preferential prices. Buyers can also choose to pay in installments.

The move indicates that HTC is enhancing the penetration of its Vive devices in the US market, where VR applications are getting popular, according to market sources.

The cooperation will also help MSI ramp up shipments of its gaming notebooks in 2017, the sources added.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link