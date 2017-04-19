HTC to promote Vive bundled with Nvidia, MSI products in the US

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 April 2017]

HTC plans to team up with Nvidia, CyberPower PC and Micro-Star International (MSI) to promote its HTC Vive VR devices in the US market, according to the company.

HTC will offer the Vive in three packages, bundled with high-performance desktops from CyberPower PC, gaming notebooks from MSI, or graphics cards from Nvidia at preferential prices. Buyers can also choose to pay in installments.

The move indicates that HTC is enhancing the penetration of its Vive devices in the US market, where VR applications are getting popular, according to market sources.

The cooperation will also help MSI ramp up shipments of its gaming notebooks in 2017, the sources added.