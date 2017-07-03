Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:40 (GMT+8)
AI not designed to replace human intelligence, says SAS executive
Irene Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

While rapid hi-tech development has created many possibilities for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, people should, however, pursue “excellent” AI performance addressing their actual needs, instead of seeking “extreme” performance to replace human intelligence, according to Stuart Nisbet, vice president of business intelligence research and development at SAS Institute, a US-based multinational developer of analytics software.

Nisbet said, in a recent interview with Digitimes, that the rapid development of “Machine Learning” and “Deep Learning” has made great strides in helping people pursuing AI for use in daily lives.

But, although computers boast strong computational, analytical, and voice and image recognition capabilities, they should not be designed to replace human beings, but to help people complete jobs more effectively, Nisbet said.

“Weak Intelligence” can work better

So-called “weak intelligence” is sufficient to help make decisions or judgments in accordance with different situations, Nisbet stressed. And this can be achieved by allowing the computer to learn and emulate human behaviors on its own, and then grant it a little intelligence.

For example, Neural Networks, which began development 20 years ago and have been on the research agenda of SAS for years, have mainly been applied to interpreting and analyzing natural languages to solve problems, according to Nisbet.

When computers relied on only the CPU to execute software, limited computing capability and high costs hindered the development and commercialization of AI applications. Today, GPUs not only boast high cost efficiency and versatile performance, but are also more suitable for the architecture of Deep Neural Networks, breaking through the previous bottlenecks plaguing AI, according to Nibset.

Deep neural network architecture

In fact, Nisbet said, many industries such as biotech, finance and banking, and medical applications, now badly need Deep Neural Network architectures to support deeper data processing and analysis to provide more precision for making decisions and judgments.

Compared to other areas and countries, Taiwan has shown higher regard for, and keener interest in, AI development, Nisbet said. While some worry whether Taiwan's industries have sufficient data volumes to support AI development, Nisbet said the concerns are groundless, reasoning that as long as data collection and analysis is activated with the incorporation of AI applications, a good, positive cycle will linger and massive data accumulations will work to create considerable achievements.

Taiwan’s banking, insurance, manufacturing and medical industries have recorded huge data volumes, which are now available for use. To better utilize the data, the government and industries should consider how the data can be made open for more applications. This may constitute a new driver for the next-stage development of Big Data analysis and AI applications in Taiwan.

