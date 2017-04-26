Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:13 (GMT+8)
HTC North Asia chief leaves company, says paper
EDN, April 26; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Jack Tong, president of HTC North Asia, has left the company for personal reasons, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Tong was stripped of his responsibility to oversee sales of HTC smartphones in North Asia, including Taiwan, in early 2017, and instead was assigned to help build up distribution channels to promote the HTC Vive VR devices in Taiwan and Japan.

Under Tong's efforts, HTC teamed up with Japan-based Bandai Namco Entertainment to establish VR experience shops to offer paid VR experiences and also sell the Vive to consumers in Japan in 2016.

Tong is currently building a VR device distribution channel of his own and is likely to cooperate with HTC, Oculus, Samsung Electronics and Sony to promote a wide range of VR products, said the paper.

