Taiwan making all-out effort to develop AI applications
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

With global investment fever likely to last for 20 years in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) is gearing up to pool available resources to support the island’s AI development, according to a press statement issued by the nation’s top science policy maker.

To catch up with the world’s latest high-tech development trends, the MOST will combine Taiwan’s industrial advantages and scientific research resources from both state and private sectors to step up development of AI applications and other newly emerging technologies to meet the needs of society and industries, the statement said.

MOST minister Chen Liang-gee said in the statement that based on Moore’s Law implying new semiconductor generations last only 18 months, Taiwan should adopt a non-linear thinking model to steal a march in AI development. “Taiwan stands a good chance of leaping on to the world stage again in AI development,” Chen said.

The MOST is actively mapping out a variety of plans associated with AI, including high-performance computing environments, AI innovation and R&D centers, intelligent robotic manufacturing bases, and development of AI-related semiconductor technologies, all of which are needed to build a robust scientific research ecosystem to support AI development.

Furthermore, the government has revised the Fundamental Science & Technology Act, greatly easing restrictions to allow talented staff in academic and research units to serve as board directors at high-tech startups to galvanize the development of new ventures. The science ministry will also move to actively steer R&D staff in academic and private research units to focus more on AI R&D.

MicKinsey releases AI survey report

In related development, a survey report released by MicKinsey & Company, a US-based management consulting firm, showed that high-tech giants in the US and China funneled total investments of over US$20 billion in AI development in 2016, with 90% spent on R&D and 10% on buying small to medium-sized AI companies.

The report indicated that only 20% of the surveyed enterprises confirmed that they would apply AI in business operations in 2017, and up to 40% said they are not sure whether AI applications are suitable for their operations.

In addition, most polled firms interested in applying AI to their operations were engaged in the high-tech, automotive, and financial service sectors, while those in education and medical service fields showed little interest in this regard. This indicates that AI applications and services in some fields have not yet matured.

On another front, Nvidia is now widely recognized as the largest player in the AI chip market. The company has successfully developed GPU-based AI chips, which are quite popular with autonomous car makers in Japan, and vehicle driver assistance systems.

But the AI chip market is unlikely to be monopolized by Nvidia, as Google launched a cloud-based TPU featuring powerful computing and self-learning capabilities in May. This is expected to drastically change the global AI development landscape.

Taiwan AI labs gearing up for AI development. Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017

Taiwan AI labs gearing up for AI development
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017

