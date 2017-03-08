GIS, TPK preparing to make 3D touch panels for new iPhone

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Touch panel makers General Interface Solution (GIS) and TPK Holding have set aside capex budgets of NT$5.03 billion (US$163 million) and NT$4.7 billion respectively to set up capacity to produce 3D touch panels for new iPhones to be launched in 2017.

GIS and TPK are two main makers in the iPhone supply chain. Since a new iPhone will be equipped with AMOLED panels for the first time, the matched 3D touch solution will be based on thin film instead of glass adopted to existing iPhones.

The manufacturing process for thin film-based 3D touch solutions more complicated and the price rises from about US$9 for a glass-based 3D touch sensor to over US$15 for a thin film-based sensor.

GIS recorded consolidated revenues of NT$79.361 billion, gross margin 10.09%, net operating profit NT$3.908 billion, net profit NT$2.897 billion and net EPS of NT$9.39 for 2016 and has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.00 for the year.

GIS posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.183 billion for February 2017, increasing 14.17% on month and 23.06% on year, and NT$11.599 billion for January-February, declining 17.64% on year.