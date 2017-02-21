Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
TPK to quit touch panel production for Apple Watch, say sources
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

TPK Holding has been a suppleir of G/G (2 pieces of glass) touch panels for use in Apple Watch for two years, but since Apple adopted TOL (touch on lens) for second-generation Apple Watch in 2016, TPK has been unable to hike yield rates for TOL touch panels to a reasonable level and is therefore mulling stopping production for the Apple wearable devices, according to industry sources.

The difficulty in raising yield rates for TOL panels comes from the curved surface of Apple Watch screens that complicate the manufacturing for touch sensors, the sources said, adding the low yield rates resulted in losses for the company in 2016.

In order to return to profitability, TPK will focus on 3D sensor-based touch panels for smartphones with OLED displays in 2017 and give up production of touch panels for Apple Watch, the sources noted.

Considering cost and yield rates, Apple will adopt G/F (glass-film) touch solution in place of TOL for new Apple Watch and have Taiwan-based General Interface Solution or Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory produce the G/F touch panels, with shipments to begin in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Smart City Summit & Expo 2017 opens in Taipei

    Before Going to Press | 16min ago

  • Viettel sets up joint venture in Myanmar, says report

    Before Going to Press | 21min ago

  • Sony launches OLED TVs in parallel with LCD TVs, says reports

    Before Going to Press | 39min ago

  • Server DRAM prices to continue growth in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link