TPK to quit touch panel production for Apple Watch, say sources

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

TPK Holding has been a suppleir of G/G (2 pieces of glass) touch panels for use in Apple Watch for two years, but since Apple adopted TOL (touch on lens) for second-generation Apple Watch in 2016, TPK has been unable to hike yield rates for TOL touch panels to a reasonable level and is therefore mulling stopping production for the Apple wearable devices, according to industry sources.

The difficulty in raising yield rates for TOL panels comes from the curved surface of Apple Watch screens that complicate the manufacturing for touch sensors, the sources said, adding the low yield rates resulted in losses for the company in 2016.

In order to return to profitability, TPK will focus on 3D sensor-based touch panels for smartphones with OLED displays in 2017 and give up production of touch panels for Apple Watch, the sources noted.

Considering cost and yield rates, Apple will adopt G/F (glass-film) touch solution in place of TOL for new Apple Watch and have Taiwan-based General Interface Solution or Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory produce the G/F touch panels, with shipments to begin in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.