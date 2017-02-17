Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
TPK Holding suffers net loss per share of NT$4.27 for 2016
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding suffered a net loss per share of NT$4.27 (US$0.13) for 2016, according to its fourth-quarter financial report.

TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$24.724 billion, gross margin 5.46%, net operating loss NT$45 million, net profit NT$296 million and net EPS of NT$0.89 for the fourth quarter. For 2016, TPK recorded consolidated revenues of NT$89.216 billion, gross margin 3.66%, net operating loss NT$1.872 billion and net loss of NT$1.467 billion.

Below 7-inch touch panels accounted for 44% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, 7- to below 11-inch units 21%, 11- to below 16-inch units 27%, 16-inch and above units 5% and others for 3%.

TPK expects consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 to drop by less than 10% on quarter. For the first quarter, business operations will break even or post a slight net operating loss. Tablets and 2-in-1 notebooks will enjoy growth momentum in the first half of 2017 and smartphones in the second.

TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.7 billion for 2017, 80% of which will be used to develop and produce 3D touch sensors.

