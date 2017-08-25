Optical lens suppliers benefit from rising demand for multi-lens camera phones

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

While leading smartphone vendors, such as Apple, Samsung and many China brands, are rushing to launch smartphones with twin-lens or four-lens cameras, upstream optical lens players in the supply chains across the Taiwan Strait, including Largan Precision, Sunny Optical and Shenzhen O-Film Tech are busy with massive shipments in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

The sources said that Apple, scheduled to debut its newest smartphone model iPhone 8 in September, has since July moved to secure massive supply of camera lens modules from Taiwan-based upstream suppliers Largan Precision and Genius Electronics Optical while ensuring timely shipments of finished models from downstream assemblers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron. This has made the business records of all related makers in the iPhone supply chain trend upward all the way in the second half of the year.

To meet the market demand, Largan will start official run of its new plant in the central city of Taichung by the end of September 2017, but the company is still striving hard to recruit labor force needed by the new plant constructed at the cost of NT$20 billion (US$661 million).

Meanwhile, China-based Sunny Optical has tapped into the supply chains of leading China smartphone vendors including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo with its mobile phone twin-lens camera modules, with the firm's revenues shooting up 69.8% on year to reach CNY10.032 billion(US$1.5 billion) in the first half of 2017.

Shenzhen O-Film has also penetrated the supply chains of many China smartphone brands, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Gionee, Meizu, ZTE and Lenovo, and in April this year, the company purchased Sony Electronics Huanan in a move to integrate the upstream and downstream of the supply chain of optical image modules and improve the structure of its customer base.

The company's revenues soared 37.28% on year to CNY15.121 billion in the first six months of the year, and its net earnings posted a much higher annual growth of 68.69% to reach CNY620 million. The sharp growth in the firm's revenues and net profits for the period was mainly attributed to massive shipments of high-pixel twin-lens camera modules for mobile phones, according to industry sources.