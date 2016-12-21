CPT lands orders from China smartphone vendors

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

TFT-LCD panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has disclosed it has obtained significant orders from two major China-based smartphone vendors, with shipments scheduled for first-quarter 2017.

However, because there will be fewer working days in first-quarter 2017 due to the Lunar Chinese Year holidays in late January and some clients are likely to control inventory levels and decrease orders, total shipments in the first quarter may slightly drop on quarter, CPT said.

CPT has fully utilized production capacity and shifted part of touch panel capacity to producing smartphone-use panels, the company noted. Demand for tablet-use panels is quite strong as well, consisting of 7-inch units mainly for Amazon and 8- and 10.1-inch units, CPT indicated.