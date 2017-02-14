Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship nearly 313 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in 4Q16

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers together shipped 312.94 million small- to medium-size units in the fourth quarter of 2016, increasing 1.0% on quarter and 10.2% on year.

88.7% of the shipments were a-Si TFT-LCD panels and 11.3% LTPS units, Digitimes Research indicated.

In terms of application, handsets accounted for 78.5% of shipments, tablets 5.5%, automotive displays 5.4%, digital cameras 2.9% and PNDs 2.1%.

HannStar Display was the largest maker accounting for 37.4% of the shipments, followed by Chunghwa Picture Tubes with 31.4% and Innolux 19.8%.

Shipments in the first quarter of 2017 will decrease to 250.77 million panels and those in the whole year will grow 0.8% on year to 1.172 million units.