AUO completes largest rooftop PV system in Taiwan
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has completed a PV system established on roofs of two large buildings at its factory in northern Taiwan and the PV system, occupying roof area of 85,000 square meters and having installation capacity of 9.87MWp, is the largest single rooftop PV system in Taiwan, according to the company.

The PV system can generate electricity of about 30,000 kWh a day on average, equivalent to annual carbon reductions by 5,780 metric tons, AUO noted.

AUO has so far completed rooftop PV systems and ground-mounted PV power stations with cumulative total installation capacity of 66MWp in Taiwan and is setting up others with 21MWp and will complete them by the end of 2017.

AUO said it has developed PV modules of high resistance to strong wind, salinity, high humidity and high temperature specifically for use in rigid environment such as surface of water bodies and salt production sites. Such PV modules have passed tests of resistance to UV (ultraviolet) exposure, earthquake and PID (potential-induced degradation) as well as for IP68 (ingress protection rating 68) resistance to water and dust conducted by Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

A PV system on the roofs of AUO buildings
