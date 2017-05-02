Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:24 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Global panel shipments to rises in 2Q17, says IHS Markit
Press release, May 2; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Global LCD and OLED panel shipments are expected to increase by 7% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017 to 646.7 million units, a rebound from a 9% quarter-to-quarter decrease in the first quarter, according to IHS Markit.

“The increase in shipments has been driven by demand from new product model preparation and the annual Labor Day sales promotion in China held during May,” said Linda Lin, senior analyst of display research at IHS Markit. “Among applications, TV, monitor and smartphone panels will drive the shipment increase.”

IT panel demand is expected to be conservative this year, without strong enough replacement momentum to drive it up. Demand for notebook PC panels is forecast to decline 8% in the second quarter of 2017 from the previous quarter, weaker than that for monitors (up 5%) and tablet PC (down 1%) applications.

In particular, tablet PC panel demand is expected to surge at the end of the second quarter as Apple and other tablet PC brands launch new products later. TV panel inventory level is balanced at this moment, and TV panel demand is expected to go smoothly through the second quarter of 2017.

“TV inventory levels after China’s Labor Day sales promotions will determine whether panel demand can continue up or decline in the second half of 2017,” Lin said. Demand for TV panels is forecast to be up 3% in the second quarter from the previous quarter.

After suffering from high panel prices, TV brands are likely to move their procurement plan to two different size segments at either 32-inch and below, or 65-inch and above. Smaller TV brands are aiming for the smaller segment, seen as a boon for quantity sales given the lower retail price, while first-tier brands that command better purchasing power will look to the larger segment, despite the supply shortage caused by tighter capacity, according to IHS Markit.

“Panel makers are moving more capacity to IT panels from smartphone panels beginning the second quarter as mobile phone set demand slows down. This will aggravate the supply-demand imbalance in the IT panel market,” Lin said.

Realtime news

  • Global semiconductor sales rise 18% in March, says SIA

    Bits + chips | 31min ago

  • CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70%

    Bits + chips | 33min ago

  • Silicon Motion expects 2Q17 sales to rise 5-10%

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 2min ago

  • Danen Technology sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 45min ago

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Solartech Energy April revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Baidu 1Q17 profitability down on year, says report

    Before Going to Press | 49min ago

  • Primax Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.95

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$1.90 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 51min ago

  • LandMark Optoelectronics nets NT$0.97 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 51min ago

  • Adlink Technology posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.11

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Aaeon Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.75

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link