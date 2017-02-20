Taipei, Monday, February 20, 2017 22:12 (GMT+8)
AUO to beef up marketing of LTPS TFT-LCD panels in 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) started production at a 6G LTPS TFT-LCD factory in Kunshan, eastern China, in November 2016 and will boost adoption in smartphones and notebooks as well as of In-Cell LTPS TFT-LCD panels in smartphones in 2017, according to company general manager for Mobile Solutions Business Group Sean Chen.

The 6G factory has a monthly production capacity of 25,000 glass substrates and capacity utilization will gradually increase to full in the third quarter of 2017, with AUO's global market share for LTPS TFT-LCD panels to rise from 3% currently to 8%, Chen said. For In-Cell LTPS panels used in smartphones in particular, such panels usually have a bezel of 0.8mm, but AUO can narrow it to 0.6mm, Chen noted. AUO aims to hike the proportion of 2017 smartphone-use panel shipments for In-Cell LTPS TFT-LCD panels to over 40%, Chen indicated.

For LTPS TFT-LCD panels used in notebooks, production will begin in the first half of 2017, Chen said.

AUO will invest NT$10-15 billion (US$323-484 million) to expand monthly capacity at a 8.5G a-Si TFT-LCD factory in Taiwan by 25,000-30,000 glass substrates, with the additional capacity to come into operation in the second half of 2018.

In addition to TFT-LCD panels, AUO has a small production capacity for OLED panels specifically for smart wearable devices, VR (virtual reality) devices and high-end smartphones, Chen said. In particular, AUO will begin production of circle-shaped OLED panels for use in smart watches in the second quarter of 2017 and aims to be the largest global supplier, Chen noted.

In 2016, AUO recorded the largest global market shares for On-Cell touch panels, automotive central information display panels as well as display panels used in POS devices, kiosks, ATMs and gaming machines respectively.

AUO has begun production of QD (quantum dot) wide-color-gamut LCD TV panels as well as HDR (high dynamic range) LCD TV panels based on VA (vertical alignment) wide-viewing-angle technology, Video Solutions Business Group general manager Liau Wei-lung said. There will be global demand for 45 million HDR LCD TVs in 2017, accounting for 20% of all TVs.

In addition, AUO started production of bezel-less LCD TV panels in 2016, Liau noted. As production of these panels entails a copper-based manufacturing process plus GOA (gate driver on array) technology, only a few panel makers including AUO have the technological capability, Liau indicated. AUO had a global market share of about 30% for bezel-less LCD TV panels in 2016 and expects shipments in 2017 to double, Liau said.

