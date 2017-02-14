Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:29 (GMT+8)
AUO nets NT$6.61 billion in 2016 profit
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has reported that its net profit for 2016 came to NT$6.61 billion (US$214.23 million), up from NT$4.84 billion in net profit for 2015.

For 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, a decrease of 8.7% on year, the Taiwan-based panel maker said.

AUO's consolidated revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 reached NT$91.85 billion (US$2.98 billion), up by 6.8% from the previous quarter. AUO's net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$8.38 billion, said the company at a Feb. 14 investors conference.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, large-size panel (10-inch and above) shipments reached around 28.32 million units, decreasing by 3.2% sequentially, AUO disclosed. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter exceeded 35.74 million units, down by 5.9% on quarter.

For the full year of 2016, large-size panel shipments totaled around 110.48 million units, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments exceeded 153.97 million units, down by 10.9% on year.

Looking back on the fourth quarter, AUO said demand for panels was robust, which supported the upward trends for its panel prices, boosting its revenues and profitability.

AUO said its operating profit for fourth-quarter 2016 reached NT$11.56 billion, which doubled from the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2016, operating profit was NT$12.34 billion, AUO said

Looking forward into 2017, new display applications continue to expand, AUO said, adding the company will optimize its high-end LCD capacity, and reinforce its growth momentum.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$k)

Item

3Q-2016

2Q-2016

1Q-2016

4Q-2015

3Q-2015

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

Gross sales

86,017,319

 

80,090,903

 

71,135,232

 

83,442,089

 

89,298,990

 

Operating revenue

86,017,319

100%

80,090,903

100%

71,135,232

100%

83,442,089

100%

89,298,990

100%

Gross profit (loss) from operations

11,307,959

13.1%

5,564,339

6.9%

389,520

0.5%

4,488,555

5.4%

9,148,059

10.2%

Operating expenses

5,548,695

6.5%

5,448,648

6.8%

5,486,438

7.7%

5,659,397

6.8%

5,754,566

6.4%

Operating income (loss)

5,759,264

6.7%

115,691

0.1%

-5,096,918

-7.2%

-1,170,842

-1.4%

3,393,493

3.8%

Non-operating expenses and losses

-339,580

-0.4%

-355,849

-0.4%

-188,110

-0.3%

-6,859,400

-8.2%

515,196

0.6%

Income from continuing operations before income tax

5,419,684

6.3%

-240,158

-0.3%

-5,285,028

-7.4%

-8,030,242

-9.6%

3,908,689

4.4%

Net income (loss)

4,615,612

5.4%

-803,574

-1%

-5,580,424

-7.8%

-8,239,234

-9.9%

3,379,426

3.8%

Diluted earnings per share (NT$)

0.5

 

-0.1

 

-0.6

 

-0.8

 

0.3

 

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 2016 AUO profit

Companies: AU Optronics

