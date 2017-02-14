AUO nets NT$6.61 billion in 2016 profit

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has reported that its net profit for 2016 came to NT$6.61 billion (US$214.23 million), up from NT$4.84 billion in net profit for 2015.

For 2016, consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, a decrease of 8.7% on year, the Taiwan-based panel maker said.

AUO's consolidated revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 reached NT$91.85 billion (US$2.98 billion), up by 6.8% from the previous quarter. AUO's net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$8.38 billion, said the company at a Feb. 14 investors conference.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, large-size panel (10-inch and above) shipments reached around 28.32 million units, decreasing by 3.2% sequentially, AUO disclosed. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the same quarter exceeded 35.74 million units, down by 5.9% on quarter.

For the full year of 2016, large-size panel shipments totaled around 110.48 million units, an increase of 4.6% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments exceeded 153.97 million units, down by 10.9% on year.

Looking back on the fourth quarter, AUO said demand for panels was robust, which supported the upward trends for its panel prices, boosting its revenues and profitability.

AUO said its operating profit for fourth-quarter 2016 reached NT$11.56 billion, which doubled from the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2016, operating profit was NT$12.34 billion, AUO said

Looking forward into 2017, new display applications continue to expand, AUO said, adding the company will optimize its high-end LCD capacity, and reinforce its growth momentum.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 3Q15 - 3Q16 (NT$k) Item 3Q-2016 2Q-2016 1Q-2016 4Q-2015 3Q-2015 NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales Gross sales 86,017,319 80,090,903 71,135,232 83,442,089 89,298,990 Operating revenue 86,017,319 100% 80,090,903 100% 71,135,232 100% 83,442,089 100% 89,298,990 100% Gross profit (loss) from operations 11,307,959 13.1% 5,564,339 6.9% 389,520 0.5% 4,488,555 5.4% 9,148,059 10.2% Operating expenses 5,548,695 6.5% 5,448,648 6.8% 5,486,438 7.7% 5,659,397 6.8% 5,754,566 6.4% Operating income (loss) 5,759,264 6.7% 115,691 0.1% -5,096,918 -7.2% -1,170,842 -1.4% 3,393,493 3.8% Non-operating expenses and losses -339,580 -0.4% -355,849 -0.4% -188,110 -0.3% -6,859,400 -8.2% 515,196 0.6% Income from continuing operations before income tax 5,419,684 6.3% -240,158 -0.3% -5,285,028 -7.4% -8,030,242 -9.6% 3,908,689 4.4% Net income (loss) 4,615,612 5.4% -803,574 -1% -5,580,424 -7.8% -8,239,234 -9.9% 3,379,426 3.8% Diluted earnings per share (NT$) 0.5 -0.1 -0.6 -0.8 0.3

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017