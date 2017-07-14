Taipei, Saturday, July 15, 2017 02:36 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Large-size panel production capacity growing, says firm
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

The global production capacity for large-size flat panels is projecting to expand at a rate of 295,000 units a month in 2017, with more than 60% of the newly added production capacity to become available in the latter half of the year, according to WitsView.

As a result, total global production capacity for large-size LCD panels will reach 218.3 million square meters in 2017, up 5.8% from a year earlier and higher than the 0.3% increase predicted earlier.

The bulk of the increased capacity in 2017 is going to be used mainly for the roll-out of TV panels, which in turn will have the greatest impact on 43- and 65-inch TV panel segments.

Global shipments of 43-inch TV panels stood at 2.5 million units a month at the beginning of 2017 and are expected to grow to three million units by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, shipments of 65-inch TV panels are projected to grow by more than 30% to one million units a month by the end of 2017, from 750,000 units in the first quarter of the year, WitsView reported. As a result, prices of 65-inch TV panels are likely to drift downward in the next six months.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link