Large-size panel production capacity growing, says firm

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

The global production capacity for large-size flat panels is projecting to expand at a rate of 295,000 units a month in 2017, with more than 60% of the newly added production capacity to become available in the latter half of the year, according to WitsView.

As a result, total global production capacity for large-size LCD panels will reach 218.3 million square meters in 2017, up 5.8% from a year earlier and higher than the 0.3% increase predicted earlier.

The bulk of the increased capacity in 2017 is going to be used mainly for the roll-out of TV panels, which in turn will have the greatest impact on 43- and 65-inch TV panel segments.

Global shipments of 43-inch TV panels stood at 2.5 million units a month at the beginning of 2017 and are expected to grow to three million units by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, shipments of 65-inch TV panels are projected to grow by more than 30% to one million units a month by the end of 2017, from 750,000 units in the first quarter of the year, WitsView reported. As a result, prices of 65-inch TV panels are likely to drift downward in the next six months.