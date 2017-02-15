Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
AUO to expand capacity at 8.5G factory
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$55.0 billion (US$1.77 billion) for 2017, NT$10.0-15.0 billion of which will be used to expand monthly production capacity at an 8.5G TFT-LCD factory in central Taiwan by 25,000-30,000 glass substrates. The additional capacity is scheduled to come into operation in the second half of 2018, according to the company.

NT$15.0-20.0 billion of the budget will be used for subsequent establishment of equipment and facilities at a 6G LTPS TFT-LCD factory in Kunshan, eastern China, AUO said. The factory began production in November 2016 and capacity utilization is increasing, AUO noted.

AUO shipped 28.32 million large-size panels with total area of 6.151 million square meters and 35.74 million small- to medium-size units with area of 307,100 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2016. ASP for all panels shipped in the quarter stood at US$413 per square meter.

Below 10-inch panels accounted for 15% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues of NT$91.846 billion, 10- to below 20-inch units for 25%, 20- to below 39-inch units for 16%, 39- to below 50-inch units for 17%, and 50-inch and above units for 27%. In terms of applications, LCD TVs accounted for 48% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, LCD monitors 15%, mobile PCs (mostly notebooks) 17%, mobile devices 5%, and commercial displays and others for 15%.

AUO expects shipments of large-size panels in the first quarter of 2017 to drop about 5% sequentially due to fewer working days and temporarily stopped production for regular maintenance, and the corresponding ASP to rise less than 5%. However, first-quarter shipments of small- to medium-size panels will remain unchanged on quarter. Overall capacity utilization stood at 95% in late 2016 and will remain flat in the first quarter of 2017.

AUO expects global demand for TFT-LCD panels in 2017 to grow about 5% in total area and, in particular, the average size of LCD TV panels to increase by 1.5-inch.

