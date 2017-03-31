Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:44 (GMT+8)
AUO expanding capacity for 65-inch TV panels
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) expects large growth in global demand for 65-inch LCD TV panels in 2017 and is expanding monthly production capacity at an 8.5G factory from 220,000-230,000 glass substrates currently to 240,000-255,000 units at a budgeted capital expenditure of NT$10-15 billion (US$330-495 million), according to industry sources.

AUO is expected to ship more than two million 65-inch LCD TV panels in 2017, the sources said.

In line with expanding production capacity at the 8.5G factory, AUO has adjusted production at the 8.5G factory and a 7.5G one, with the former focusing on 65-, 55- and 43-inch LCD TV panels and the latter on 50- and 75-inch units, the sources noted.

There will be 2.2 million 65-inch LCD TV panels shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, hiking 104% on year, and shipments in 2017 will reach 11 million units, growing 44.7% on year, the sources cited WitsView as indicating. Samsung Display and LG Display will together account for 60% of global 65-inch LCD TV panel shipments in 2017, AUO and Innolux together 38%, and China-based makers together 2%, the sources noted.

According to WitsView, 255.6 million LCD TV panels will be shipped globally in 2017, decreasing 1.8% on year, but the corresponding total area will rise 7.3%.

