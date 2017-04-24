Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:42 (GMT+8)
Advantech joins e-F@ctory Alliance to promote Industry 4.0
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has joined e-F@ctory Alliance established by Japan-based Mitsubishi Electric, in a bid to boost Industry 4.0-based automation of production lines in the Asia Pacific market, according to company president Chaney Ho.

The density of robots deployed at factories for automated production in Japan is the highest around the world, signifying that Japan is the globally best environment for developing Industry 4.0-based industrial automation, Ho said.

Advantech began to tap the Japan market in 1997 and has set up marketing bases in Tokyo and Osaka, Ho said. In order to tap the market segment of Industry 4.0-based industrial automation, Advantech plans to set up an office in Nogaya where automobile manufacturing supply chains are clustered and to kick off a series of projects to promote Industry 4.0 in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto as well as 44 other prefectures, Ho noted.

To show Advantech's Industry 4.0 strength complementary with Mitsubishi Electric's, both will jointly exhibit respective Industry 4.0-based factory automation solutions at a series co-marketing events in the Asia Pacific market in the second half of 2017. Major events will be Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition 2017 during September 6-9; China International Industry Fair 2017 in Shanghai during November 7-11; and System Control Fair 2017 and Measurement and Control Show 2017 in Tokyo during November 29-December 1.

Advantech president Chaney Ho
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, April 2017

