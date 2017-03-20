Industry 4.0 pushes light design of industrial computers, says Advantech

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Industry 4.0 is increasing demand for intelligence, computing capability and connectivity across terminal devices, controllers and sensor devices, and this has led to conceptual changes in the design of industrial computers. Industrial computers have a lesser need to have strong computing capability and instead can be designed to be light and power saving, according to device maker Advantech.

Under a distributed computing architecture powered by IoT, smart-terminal devices perform the majority of the computational workload, while industrial computers become an intermediary data integrator, and are responsible for coordination between central systems and the various terminal devices, Advantech noted.

The shift in workload expectations will see industrial computers trend toward light designs that incorporate capabilities for data sensing and collection, as well as collaboration with equipment monitoring systems to detect abnormal equipment, enabling preventive maintenance and minimizing sudden breakdowns, Advantech indicated. However, realization of such intelligence depends cooperation among industrial computing device maker and their partners.