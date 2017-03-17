Advantech offers modularized industrial computers

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Advantech has offered modularized industrial computers for making customized products that are characterized by diverse models and small volumes, according to the company.

Conventional manufacturing processes are linear and inflexible, uitable for mass production of single-specification products. For mass production for other specifications, such processes entail complicated procedures such as changes in materials/components and operating parameters of equipment, Advantech said.

Industry 4.0-oriented modularization of manufacturing is to divide the entire process of production into a series of units, that is, standardized modules which can be combined for flexible manufacturing of customized products based on clients' demand, Advantech noted.

The modularization is based on a cell production framework which features categorization of materials/components and semi-finished products for fast processing into customized products, Advantech said. Based on the framework, customized products are at the center of the process while materials/components are available around the center.

Modularization, due to relatively complicated manufacturing processes, has to be matched with modularized industrial computers, Advantech noted. Modularized industrial computers consist of modular devices including computing, display and touch modules and allow users to choose modular devices in combination to meet manufacturing on demand, Advantech indicated.

Modularized industrial computers can be easily remodeled and maintained through changing modular devices, Advantech noted.