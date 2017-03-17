Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:27 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Advantech offers modularized industrial computers
Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Advantech has offered modularized industrial computers for making customized products that are characterized by diverse models and small volumes, according to the company.

Conventional manufacturing processes are linear and inflexible, uitable for mass production of single-specification products. For mass production for other specifications, such processes entail complicated procedures such as changes in materials/components and operating parameters of equipment, Advantech said.

Industry 4.0-oriented modularization of manufacturing is to divide the entire process of production into a series of units, that is, standardized modules which can be combined for flexible manufacturing of customized products based on clients' demand, Advantech noted.

The modularization is based on a cell production framework which features categorization of materials/components and semi-finished products for fast processing into customized products, Advantech said. Based on the framework, customized products are at the center of the process while materials/components are available around the center.

Modularization, due to relatively complicated manufacturing processes, has to be matched with modularized industrial computers, Advantech noted. Modularized industrial computers consist of modular devices including computing, display and touch modules and allow users to choose modular devices in combination to meet manufacturing on demand, Advantech indicated.

Modularized industrial computers can be easily remodeled and maintained through changing modular devices, Advantech noted.

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link