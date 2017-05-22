Beijing BOE Energy Technology adopts Advantech-developed SPMS

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Beijing BOE Energy Technology, a PV power generation EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator belonging to China-based BOE Technology Group, has adopted Solar Power Management System (SPMS) developed by Taiwan-based industrial computing device maker Advantech for centralized management of PV power-generating and distributed systems around China, according to Advantech.

BOE Energy began to undertake PV power generation projects in 2009, but managing them efficiently was an issue as more and more PV power-generating and distributed systems were established around China. The company used to send staff members to maintain the PV systems at regular time intervals, but as operational failures were unable to be detected quickly, repairs were costly.

Specific to BOE Energy's needs, Advantech proposed a solution featuring connectivity of power-generating equipment, standardization of data communication protocols, visualization of data and remote control for centralized real-time management of geographically widely located PV power-generating systems and distributed PV systems to hike overall operational efficiency.

The solution consists of software developed specifically for SPMS and Advantech-developed industrial hardware for use in data collection and transfer as well as system management.

Because BOE Energy uses power-generating equipment produced by many makers, compatibility in data transfer is important. SPMS supports multiple data communication protocols to facilitate seamless connection of the equipment items, such as combiner boxes, inverters, weather monitors and surveillance cameras, to the management system. In addition, SPMS can temporarily store collected data in Advantech-developed collector if abnormal conditions happen to the web, and will transfer the data after the web resumes normal work. This is to avoid loss of data arising from disruption of web operation. SPMS can also be integrated with GIS and video surveillance systems to allow BOE Energy staff members to know real-time operating data and conditions of all PV systems at the SPMS control center.

