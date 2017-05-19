Smart PV management systems help maximize power-generating efficiency

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Smart PV management systems, through IoT (Internet of Things)-based monitoring of PV power-generating equipment and collection of various data about power generation, enable users to understand operating conditions of all distributed PV systems and thereby adjust operation of the distributed PV systems to maximize power generation, according to industrial computing device maker Advantech.

In addition to remote monitoring, smart PV management systems can enable users to adjust transmission and distribution of electricity for local power grids. For on-grid distributed PV systems, generated electricity in excess of own use is available for public supply by connecting to power grids. However, PV power generation hinges on weather conditions and is unstable. Thus, smart PV management systems can not only estimate and predict the amount of electricity available for connection but also communicate with local power grids to reach efficient transmission and distribution.

Data about PV power generation to be collected include the amount of generated electricity, power rate, energy conversion rate, power capacity, operation of power-generating equipment and weather conditions. Smart PV management systems collect and analyze such data and visualize results of analysis as reference for decision making.

Through smart PV management systems, managers of distributed PV systems can know any operational failure based on analyzed data and video of equipment and accordingly make quick repair to efficiently maintain the distributed PV systems.

As specifications of PV power-generating equipment may vary from one supplier to another and PV power generation may be in various environmental conditions, smart PV management systems should be open platforms for mutual compatibility. Advantech-developed Solar Power Management System is an open and compatible smart PV management system which has open API (application program interface) for use of customized software to collect and analyze specific data.