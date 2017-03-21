Advantech to push Industry 4.0 in Thailand with local partners

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) maker Advantech recently hosted a forum in Bangkok, Thailand focusing on Industry 4.0 and has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Thailand's Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and local leading ICT player Computer Union, looking to push into Thailand's Industry 4.0 market.

Advantech president Chaney Ho pointed out that most of Thailand's manufacturing industries are still in the phase of Industry 2.0 and only a few players have begun adopting the Industry 4.0 concept. To promote the system, Advantech has invited major manufacturers in Thailand to participate at the company's Industry 4.0 forum to share how its iFactory SRP smart factory solution is able to bring added value to each industry.

Advantech's partnership with FTI will mainly focus on helping local players transition into Industry 4.0 solutions. Advantech is also cooperating with Computer Union and will invest US$6 million over three years to promote the Industry 4.0 concept and nurture talent as well as establishing a smart factory demonstration in Thailand. The two will also jointly develop hardware/software-integrated solutions.

In April and May, Advantech is planning to host Industry 4.0 forums in Japan and Vietnam and will also host forums in Brazil and Europe in the second half of the year.