Advantech modularizes manufacturing process at China factory

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Industrial computing solution provider Advantech has modularized manufacturing process at its factory in Kunshan, eastern China, to cope with frequent changes in production for small-volume diverse-model orders with short lead time, according to the company.

The modularization of manufacturing process is through dividing production equipment units into modules and combining equipment modules into optimal production lines depending on products, Advantech said. Such production lines consisting of equipment modules are matched with modularized industrial computers for process control and can be easily changed, Advantech noted.

In line with modularization of manufacturing process, Advantech has developed an electronic SOP (standard operating procedures) solution to enable production line directors, via scanning product barcodes, to choose the corresponding e-SOP edition from SOP database, Advantech said.

Through process-control modularized industrial computers, the e-SOP edition corresponding to a product is automatically downloaded on a screen before every worker at all sections of the entire manufacturing process. The e-SOP edition displays operating instructions relevant to each section to minimize workers' errors due to unfamiliarity with work arising from changes in production line, Advantech indicated