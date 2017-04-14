Advantech pushing ELAA for IoT solutions

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Advantech has unveiled the latest progress on its Embedded Linux and Android Alliance (ELAA), which was announced at Embedded World 2017 in March. Players including AIMobile, Archermind Technology, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, Thundersoft and Witekio have been invited into the alliance.

Although ELAA has only been established for one month, the organization already has members with expertise on standardized development platforms and software-hardware-integrated value-added services, according to Advantech CTO Allan Yang.

Taiwan will be the first target market for the alliance, and the group is currently developing ARM-based solutions that are able to suit clients' demand for IoT applications, Yang added.

So far, ELAA has already announced a solution based on the NXP platform and is ready to launch more new SoC solutions using other platforms. The alliance will also showcase results during its exhibitions in Japan and China, hoping to attract more players' participation.

Advantech eyes IoT opportunities with ELAA

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes file photo