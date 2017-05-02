Advantech offers SRP to enable Industry 4.0-based production

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Flexibly adjusting production for a variety of models at small volumes can be achieved via Industry 4.0. However, manufacturers have no idea how to introduce Industry 4.0. In order to help manufacturers, Advantech has offered SRP (solution-ready platform), a suite of hardware/software-integrated solutions manufacturers can tailor based on production needs.

From its experience supplying devices and/or solutions for system integrators to help manufacturers integrate systems, Advantech has integrated basic needs into a suite of modules, i.e. SRP, to facilitate system integrators to provide customized services.

For manufacturers, SRP cuts time to integrate technologies and facilitated data analysis. Advantech said. Via connectivity, equipment not only turns out products but also generates data which is key to driving innovation. Management can visualize data collected from machines at control centers to monitor production, and data can be systematically analyzed to help in decision-making and derive performance indicators, Advantech indicated.

Connectivity can track defects in production. For example, a smartphone vendor found that a model had a particularly high malfunction rate and Advantech, after checking production parameters, found that this was because a set of equipment fluctuated in temperature, which affected the quality of bonding flexible PCBs, Advantech noted.