Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 07:17 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
China market: Taiwan makers showcase automation equipment at Kunshan exhibition
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

In view of large potential demand for automated production in China due to the government's China Make 2025 initiative, Taiwan-based industrial automation equipment, device and component makers, including Compal Electronics, Inventec, Taiwan Chelic, Enbik Technology and Vecow, exhibited products at the 2017 Kunshan Intelligent Automation and Robotics Exposition in Kunshan City, eastern China, during July 11-14.

Sources from the related upstream supply chain pointed out that the initiative has attracted China's local governments, enterprises and investment organizations' attention and also prompted them to push development of automated production.

So far, at least around 30 provinces and cities have already established policies, looking to strengthen their competitiveness, and smart manufacturing is expected to become a key growth driver.

Automation equipment to play a key role in China smart manufacturing market

Automation equipment to play a key role in China smart manufacturing market
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

    Bits + chips | 9h 53min ago

  • Chipbond reportedly to sell partial stake in China subsidiary to BOE

    Bits + chips | 9h 58min ago

  • Taiwan market: Advantech, Intel to build smart retail shop for Carrefour

    Before Going to Press | 9h 47min ago

  • Four Taiwan firms file counter-suit against Qualcomm

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Apple to build iCloud datacenter in Guizhou

    Before Going to Press | 10h 15min ago

  • Taiwan makers see rebounding orders, prices for polycrystalline solar cells

    Before Going to Press | 10h 39min ago

  • TV inventory levels at top brands escalating

    Before Going to Press | 10h 40min ago

  • TSMC InFO packaging brings more competitiveness to its 7nm process technology

    Before Going to Press | 10h 41min ago

  • Samsung Display to ship rigid OLED panels to Xiaomi

    Before Going to Press | 10h 44min ago

  • Taiwan market: Fujitsu launches new notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 10h 45min ago

  • STMicro extends lead time for 32-bit MCUs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link