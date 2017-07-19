China market: Taiwan makers showcase automation equipment at Kunshan exhibition

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

In view of large potential demand for automated production in China due to the government's China Make 2025 initiative, Taiwan-based industrial automation equipment, device and component makers, including Compal Electronics, Inventec, Taiwan Chelic, Enbik Technology and Vecow, exhibited products at the 2017 Kunshan Intelligent Automation and Robotics Exposition in Kunshan City, eastern China, during July 11-14.

Sources from the related upstream supply chain pointed out that the initiative has attracted China's local governments, enterprises and investment organizations' attention and also prompted them to push development of automated production.

So far, at least around 30 provinces and cities have already established policies, looking to strengthen their competitiveness, and smart manufacturing is expected to become a key growth driver.

Automation equipment to play a key role in China smart manufacturing market

Photo: Digitimes file photo