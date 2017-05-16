China market: Advantech offers online pollution monitoring solutions

Cindy Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has offered various online pollution monitoring solutions to help China-based enterprises comply with pollution-control standards, in line with the Chinese government 's goals of improving the quality of air, water, soil and ecological conditions in the 13th Five-year (2016-2020) National Development Plan.

Reduction in VOC (volatile organic chemical) emissions has business opportunities worth CNY100 billion (US$14.5 billion) in total market value, while the water and soil pollution control market segments are estimated at CNY400 billion and CNY4.5 trillion respectively, Advantech said.

Advantech-developed solutions can monitor air quality and detect air pollutants online and can be used in chemical factories, coal-fuel power plants, mining fields and building construction sites. Its water pollution-control solutions can be used in poultry and livestock farms.

These solutions enable complete monitoring of gas emissions and wastewater, covering control of waste gas emissions and wastewater discharge, collection and centralized data computing and cloud-based analysis, Advantech noted.

ADAMs (Advantech data acquisition modules) and Advantech-developed UNO series embedded industrial computers play key roles in these solutions. ADAMs can be used together with UNO computers, with the former collecting data from sensors, such as flows, pressure and temperature, and transferring data to the latter via Modbus RTU protocol and the latter then transferring data to private or public clouds. Alternatively, ADAMs can be used alone to directly transfer data to the cloud.

An Advantech-developed ADAM used in pollution monitoring

Photo: Company