Advantech identifies key growth drivers for company

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Advantech is hosting its Service-IoT World Partner Conference 2017 from April 6-8, and during a keynote the company identified key growth drivers: smart medical care; smart retail and logistic applications and businesses; its South Korea-based medical monitor vendor Advantech Kostec; and cloud computing management platforms.

MC Chiang, AVP of Service IoT of Advantech, noted that the smart city has already become a major topic in the IT industry and related applications require software-hardware integration as well as participation from the private and government sectors.

For the smart medical business, Advantech has been pushing integration of multiple medical platforms and peripherals. The company's acquisition of Advantech Kostec is also expected to further strengthen its solutions for the medical care industry.

Currently, Advantech is providing an open platform for innovations and UShop+ cloud computing management platform to help retailers to establish their online shops for the smart retailing business.

For its smart logistic business, Advantech is hoping to offer software solutions that can be added to vehicles' existing infotainment systems to help improve driving safety. The solutions also cover storage, fleet management and inspection applications.

In 2016, Advantech also cooperated with Inventec to establish a joint venture for the development of industrial-level tablet products.