Simplified embedded system development can facilitate software, hardware integration
Eric Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

An embedded system is a dedicated computer system integrating customized software and hardware designed for a specific function. Currently, most embedded systems are applied to industrial, medical, military and aerospace fields, entailing high customization requirements. In order for embedded system developers to focus more on terminal application needs, the development task could be simplified if based on a solid software and hardware integration architecture platform. This will allow users to utilize the platform flexibility and modular architecture to step up the development of applications.

An embedded system architecture comprises lower hardware layer and upper software layer, including firmware, BIOS, driver, operating system, application programming interface (API), middleware, and finally application software on the top. Embedded system developers are usually caught in a dilemma when considering how to proceed with the development. If taking a bottom-up approach, they can cut in from the hardware technology end and utilize existing technologies to quickly work out products catering to customer’s application needs. They can also adopt a top-down approach, first zeroing in on application software services needed and then sourcing proper technologies to support the products.

Developers can lower the complexity of software design and accelerate product development with the support of a stable embedded system platform. Meanwhile, highly modularized and standardized specifications offered by the platform can also help to facilitate hardware upgrade in the future. This can enable developers to focus more on terminal market needs, eventually rolling out optimal embedded system products meeting customer requirements.

The Embedded IoT Software offered by Advantech provides total solutions in this regard, featuring Embedded BIOS, Embedded Operating System, SUSI (Secure, Unified, and Smart Interface) API, iManager, etc. The total solutions, from bottom firmware to API, can simplify the embedded system development project and make developers more devoted to the development of top-end applications, according to Lin Chi-wen, a senior manager at Advantech’s embedded computing division.

Tailor-made BIOS Meets Diverse Customer Needs

Advantech’s modular kernel architecture allows users to configure the core functions of embedded BIOS in accordance with their vertical market needs. The embedded BIO boasts multiple security control operations, enabling customized Secure Boot mechanism to conduct software and hardware digital signature verifications as well as information security encryption. Also, customized BIOS marks and the Fast Boot function designed for specific needs are also available, according to Lin.

In concrete cases, embedded BIOS can be totally customized based on specific situations of medical, military, farming and vehicle users. In case an embedded system is applied in low-temperature environment, the environment can be preheated through repeated activation of firmware to allow normal operation of the embedded system.

In addition, Advantech can help users slim operating systems to accelerate their operation, and its embedded systems can also be directly turned off any time without undermining their stability.

Standardized SUSI API Accelerates Applications Development and Upgrading

Advantech's SUSI API software package maintains a flexible-response feature and integrates various remote centralized monitoring functions such as remote surveillance, remote switching, power supply, system reboot, etc. Developers can also use SDK (software development kit) to transmit third-party hardware information through API to the software application end.

Lin stressed that customers can benefit well from the input/output standardization seen in embedded API. If customers want to upgrade their hardware, he explained, they don't have to scrap the existing application software programs as the programs will remain usable.

Weng Wan-yu, a product manager at Lin’s division, also pointed out that standardized SUSI API can serve to reduce the development cycle of software programs for users. She cited a success case in this regard, with the company working out a customized application software program that can control panel luminance through HDMI and can bridge peripheral hardware devices to software systems through SUSI API.

Independent iManager Makes Embedded System More Reliable

As a solution for independent chip operation in Advantech's embedded systems, iManager can perform independently to monitor the state of the systems and can deal with any abnormality, if found, in accordance with the response setups given by users. Normally, internal hardware devices will remain in operation in case of any embedded system failure, but the independent iManager can work to check what’s wrong with the system.

If the application software program fails, the iManager will reboot the program. And if the operating system fails, it will reset the computer. Through the iManager, the entire embedded system will become more reliable with smart operation. In addition, iManager is compatible with SUSI API, which, in turn, can help step up the development of iManager functions.

Touching on Advantech's future development direction, Lin Chi-wen said the company will move to develop embedded systems associated with the Internet of Things (IoT), which can be connected upward to the cloud and downward to more sensors through the WISE-PaaS/RMM while horizontally applicable to cross-operating systems and cross-processor architectures.

The company will also move to develop embedded systems using ARM architecture and Linux operating system, in addition to the existing models with x86 architecture and Windows operating system. And, the whole software solutions will be developed into a quasi-application platform, allowing developers to provide vertical field application packages such as those for ATMs and kiosks, according to Lin.

