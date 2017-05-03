Advantech offers iFactory SRP to boost industrial IoT application

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has offered iFactory (smart factory) SRP (solution-ready platform) to promote industrial IoT (Internet of Things) application via an ecosystem based on a sharing-economy platform.

Since industrial IoT application is of a wide range and involves industry-specific expertise, any single company is unable to provide industrial IoT solutions that can answer all needs, Advantech said. Thus, industrial IoT application should be boosted through collaborative innovation based on a partnership platform, Advantech noted.

iFactory SRP is an open platform for independent developers to offer software solutions to meet various needs, Advantech said. System integrators are clients of Advantech's and iFactory SRP facilitates them to integrate Advantech-developed hardware modules with software solutions offered by independent developers based on users' demand, Advantech indicated. In addition, system integrators, to meet demand for special industrial IoT application, can add their innovations to integrated hardware/software solutions available at iFactory SRP, with such innovation-added solutions fed back to iFactory SRP for future use by others with the same demand, Advantech noted.

Advantech's operational strategies for iFactory SRP are to offer two basic modules - one for connectivity of equipment and the other for visualization of manufacturing processes - to meet basic and common demand, then successively offer application modules to meet industry-specific needs and finally offer collaboration modules collaboratively developed with partners, Advantech indicated.