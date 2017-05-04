Advantech reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Industrial computing device and solution supplier Advantech has reported net profits of NT$1.205 billion (US$40.11 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 15.2% on quarter and 8% on year. EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$1.90, the lowest level in 12 quarters.

Losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions offset part of the company's earnings for the first quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

However, company chairman KC Liu insisted that the amount of foreign exchange transaction losses were not too serious in the first quarter, and he expects the company's performance for the second quarter will be better than that of the previous quarter.

Advantech posted revenues of NT$10 billion in the first quarter, down 7.4% sequentially and 0.67% on year.

The rise of IoT, cloud service and Big Data applications will bring significant evolutions to traditional industries, which in turn will create tremendous business opportunities for cloud/system integrators, Liu commented.