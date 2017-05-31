Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:27 (GMT+8)
Advantech expects opportunities arising from smart city, Industry 4.0 in 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech expects business opportunities in 2017 to come from demand for smart city solutions and Industry 4.0-based automation, according to company president Chaney Ho.

Advantech has achieved significant developments and provides hardware/software-integrated industrial IoT solutions and will enhance its promotion, company chairman KC Liu said. Advantech will strengthen its industrial IoT capability through minority stake investments in IoT platforms, and build cooperation with overseas channel operators, Liu noted.

While having set up marketing bases in 25 countries, Advantech has not yet tapped markets in Vietnam, Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia and is considering establishing local marketing bases, and looking for potential mergers with local channels.

At Advantech's 2017 shareholder meeting on May 26, shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend per share of NT$7.30, NT$6.30 in cash and NT$1.00 in stock, for 2016. Advantech posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.002 billion (US$1.36 billion), gross margin of 40.75%, net operating profit of NT$6.632 billion, net profit of NT$5.667 billion and net EPS of NT$8.96 for 2016, with consolidated revenues and net profit hitting annual records and net EPS hitting a 18-year high.

Advantech president Chaney Ho
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

