IoT applications may take root in Indonesia in 5 years: Q&A with Advantech executive Ramdhani Gumilar

Judy Lin, Jakarta; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

While the global development of smart manufacturing, smart medicine and smart cities is gaining momentum with the advent of the Industry 4.0 era, Indonesia is also quietly jumping on the bandwagon, with commercial and industrial elites in its capital city of Jakarta actively engaged in discussions on the development of IoT (Internet of Things) applications in the country at various technology forums.

But Taiwan-based industrial PC maker Advantech, which has developed a solid presence in the Indonesia market following 15 years of efforts there, believes Indonesia's needs in smart manufacturing, smart cities and smart medicine can hardly be satisfied in the same way as done in Taiwan, according to Ramdhani Gumilar, chief of the industrial IoT (IIoT) division of Advantech's Indonesia branch. In a recent interview by Digitimes, Gumilar talked about Advantech's operations in Indonesia and the IIoT market prospects there. The following is an excerpt of the interview.

Q: When and why did Advantech set up the Indonesia branch?

A: Advantech forayed into the Indonesia market 15 years ago, initially through cooperation with a China corporate partner without any office. But continuous business expansion inspired the headquarters of our company to set up an Indonesia branch 10 years later, in 2012, to render after-sales services and technical supports to our clients here. Our office has a total of 16 employees, all Indonesians and responsible for sales, marketing, engineering, finance and management.

Q: Has Advantech encountered any difficulty in recruiting IT talent in Indonesia?

A: Advantech focuses on automation, a little different from IT as generally known. Indonesia has few automation engineering talent because few schools offer training of how to integrate machines and IT, let alone practical factory experiences in this aspect. Accordingly, it's quite difficult for us to recruit automation engineers in Jakarta, but we can more easily find such talent in Bandung and Surabaya.

From 2012-2015, our company headquarters directly dispatched automation engineers to Indonesia serving as technical consultants, but since 2016, the headquarters has been able to render all the technical consultancies online, allowing our Indonesian engineers to operate on their own.

Q: Does Advantech offer smart city solutions in Indonesia?

A: Advantech has three major business departments: embedded IoT, service IoT including digital signage, medicine and retail, and industrial IoT covering smart cities and Industry 4.0 factory automation. Now in Indonesia, we also offer smart city solutions, in addition to serving our clients in the manufacturing and service sectors.

Q: How are these IoT solutions connected? Wi-Fi or LPWAN (low power wide area network)?

A: We have Wi-Fi, LAN and LoRa for connections. Of them, LoRa is a relatively new technology here, and the Indonesia government is expected to announce the spectrum for LoRaWAN by the end of 2017. So, Wi-Fi and LAN have now still dominated the connections of IoT solutions in Indonesia. I think, after the government determines the spectrums for LoRa, NB-IoT and even SigFox by the end of the year, LPWAN systems will be adopted by more customers and LoRa would take the lead, given the fact that LoRa systems are now much more popular than other LPWAN solutions in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Q: What about your business operation model in Indonesia?

A: Initially, we were in Indonesia promoting sales of industrial computer hardware products, and since 2016, we have started to provide hardware-software bundling services through the Solution-Ready Platform (SRP). In case customers demand total solutions packages, we will offer them software and hardware system integration solutions dedicated to their needs. But this is not a turnkey solution, which also includes maintenance and system installation that we don't offer. Nevertheless, our engineers will help clients adjust the systems free of charge until they can perform normal functions, during the two-year guarantee period.

Q: Do you see fierce competition in the industrial PC market in Indonesia?

A: Sure, competition always exists. We are the No.1 brand in the global IPC market, with many competitors, including Siemens, actively seeking ways to catch up with us. But our specifications are always superior to theirs and available at more competitive prices.

Advantech has a major advantage in that it can offer customization services, planning and designing IPC products based on customers' requirements at affordable prices. If leading IPC makers in the US and Europe follow suit to offer similar services, the cost would be too high for their customers to afford.

Q: Let's return to the smart city subject. Which fields are most of Advantech's smart city solutions applied to?

A: Transportation is the major application field. For years, we have offered embedded computer systems or mini IPCs for installation at railway stations or highway stops; and when trains or buses arrive at stations, their doors will open automatically through control of the installed mini IPC systems. We offer the hardware, and our system integration (SI) partners provide the software service.

We also join biddings associated with light rail transit (LRT) and mass rapid transit (MRT) projects by supplying mini computers or IPC products, also through cooperation with SI partners.

Q: What about the development of smart medicine in Indonesia?

A: Smart medicine has yet to emerge here, and instead, smart retail and industrial IoT have seen faster growth. We have hosted a spate of seminars on smart medicine here, and many hospitals have shown high interest in our products and technologies mostly dedicated to monitoring physical conditions of patients or analyzing medical statements. But finally they have given spending priority to medical equipment such as X-ray machines and medicines after weighing in on their budgets.

Likewise, when we introduced smart manufacturing concepts to Indonesian factories at other seminars, most Indonesian manufacturers expressed great curiosity but they are still accustomed to traditional manufacturing operations.

Q: How long do you think it will take before smart cities and IoT applications can be accepted in the Indonesia market?

A: Probably within five years. The Industry 4.0 concept was first up for discussions in Indonesia in 2016, and I think in the next five years, more and more people will become aware that smart manufacturing and smart medicine are crucial to boosting their production and medicine efficiency.

Q: What's your comment on the Taiwan government's New Southbound Policy aiming to expand trade ties with Southeast Asia?

A: I think the Taiwan policy is quite a positive one. It's very important for Taiwan to step up product marketing and brand promotion in Indonesia to allow more choices for consumers here. Basically, Taiwan products are technically mature with better quality than their China counterparts. Indonesian consumers usually have negative impressions of China-made products, as the products are likely to break down after 2-3 years of use. In addition, products from Japan, Europe and the US boast good quality but are too expensive for Indonesian consumers to buy.

Ramdhani Gumilar, chief of the IIoT division of Advantech's Indonesia branch.

Photo: Judy Lin, Digitimes, September 2017