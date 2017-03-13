HTC expected to see revenues start picking up in March

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

HTC is expected to see its revenues begin to pick up in March due to increasing shipments of its HTC U series flagship smartphones, according to industry sources.

HTC has started shipping the U family products to China and India and will begin to sell the products in Spain, Germany, France, Canada and the US, the sources noted.

The company posted revenues of NT$4.669 billion (US$150.36 million) for February, which were almost flat as compared to the previous month and up 11.2% from a year earlier.

HTC should strive to pump up its shipments during the March-April period before other Android-based smartphone vendors, including Samsung Electronics, Sony Mobile Communications and LG Electronics begin to launch their new high-end models in the second quarter of 2017, said the sources.

Competition will become keener in the third quarter when Apple is expected to release its next generation iPhone devices, said the sources, while China-based Huawei and Oppo will continue to be strong contenders in the market.

HTC should manage to ramp up its sales by 30% on month to over NT$6 billion in March, otherwise it will become increasingly difficult for the company to maintain its competitiveness in the smartphone space, commented the sources.

Although HTC plans to launch its first mobile VR device in the fourth quarter of 2017, it remains to be seen if the new VR device will help boost its smartphone shipments, said the sources.