HTC reports heavy losses for 4Q16

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

HTC has posted net losses of NT$3.1 billion (US$100.49 million) or NT$3.77 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. The company has recorded losses for seven consecutive quarters.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, revenues reached NT$22.2 billion, while operating losses totaled NT$3.6 billion, with a gross margin of 10.5%.

For all of 2016, revenues amounted to NT$78.1 billion, operating losses totaled NT$14.61 billion. EPS for the year was negative NT$12.81, narrowing from NT$18.79 of a year earlier.

However, the company stated that market response to its newly released HTC 10 evo, Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle has been positive, which will help boost its shipment momentum.

HTC plans to launch its next-generation Re 2 sefile camera in the second half of 2017, according to company president of global sales Chia-lin Chang.

The company also plans to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 CPUs, Chang said, noting that HTC has secured sufficient parts and components for production of the new flagship model.