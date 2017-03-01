Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:47 (GMT+8)
HTC to launch mobile VR devices for year-end holiday season
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

HTC plans to launch mobile VR (virtual reality) devices as well as a second-generation selfie Re Camera prior to the 2017 year-end holiday season, according to Chang Chia-lin, president of HTC's smartphone and connected device business unit.

HTC's mobile VR devices will be different from Samsung's Gear VR or Google's Daydream devices that are simply paired with smartphones for a VR experience, Chang said on the sidelines of MWC 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The next generation Re Camera will deliver an improved immersive experience and 3D/AR applications, Chang said.

Meanwhile, HTC will hold a VR developers' conference for the first time in Taipei on March 9 as part of its efforts to enrich its VR content and expand the HTC Vive ecosystem.

The event will offer a platform for developers to exchange views on VR technologies and resources to facilitate the development of related content and applications, HTC said.

HTC shipped 420,000 HTC Vive headsets in 2016, according to data from SuperData Research.

